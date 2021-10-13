Westmoreland County boys soccer notes: Belle Vernon scorer sets another record

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 5:52 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Daniel Sassak is the school’s all-time scoring leader with 215 points.

First he took down the career record for goals. Now, Daniel Sassak has the all-time points mark, too.

The senior forward continued his assault on the program record book at Belle Vernon by breaking Markello Apodiakos’ career mark for points (212) when he notched a goal and an assist in a 7-1 victory over Uniontown.

Sassak, who has 93 career goals — he broke Apodiakos’ record of 89 in a 3-2 win over Trinity — now has 215 points over his four-year varsity career.

“Daniel and I talked two weeks ago about how we can create good looks for him and if he is patient, the opportunities would be available,” Belle Vernon coach Al Yeschenko said. “The work Daniel has put in this season with off-the-ball movement has really elevated his game, as well as his teammates’ game.

“Daniel is coachable, composed on the ball, and the work that he puts in the off season is also rewarding him. It is fun coaching him.”

Since that talk, Sassak has 11 goals and five assists.

Playoffs near

The WPIAL soccer steering committee will meet Oct. 21 to draw up playoff brackets and the postseason tournaments will likely begin Oct. 23.

Local teams that have qualified for the playoffs include Norwin and Penn-Trafford in Class 4A, Franklin Regional and Belle Vernon in 3A, Yough in 2A and Greensburg Central Catholic and Jeannette in A.

Taylor breaks record

Jeannette sophomore Jordan Taylor kicked in his 28th goal of the season last week against Greensburg Central Catholic to break the school record for goals in a season.

According to Jeannette officials, Tyler Elliott had the record of 27.

State rankings

A pair of local boys teams are ranked among the state’s best.

Greensburg Central Catholic is No. 2 in Pennsylvania among Class A programs, while Franklin Regional is No. 10 in Class 3A, according to the latest Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association poll.

Other WPIAL teams that are ranked include Seneca Valley (3), Canon-McMillan (7) and Peters Township (9) in 4A; West Allegheny (1) and Hampton (5) in 3A; South Park (1), Quaker Valley (4) and Shady Side Academy (6) in 2A; and Winchester Thurston (3), Eden Christian (3), Sewickley Academy (5) and Bentworth (8) in Class A.

