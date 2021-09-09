Westmoreland County Coaches Association boys golf preview
By:
Thursday, September 9, 2021 | 7:20 PM
Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association
Boys Golf Championship
9 a.m., Latrobe Elks Golf Club, Latrobe
2019 individual champion: Jack Stein, Latrobe.
2019 team champion: Franklin Regional (AAA), Kiski School (AA).
Teams: Belle Vernon, Burrell, Derry, Franklin Regional, Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland, Valley and Yough.
Chip shots: Watch out for Penn-Trafford sophomore Nic Turowski, who shot a 7-under-par 29 at Manor Valley earlier this season. … Returning WPIAL Class AAA champion Franklin Regional is looking for another title. … Penn-Trafford senior Colt Kaminski is another player who could win the title. … Nolan Shilling, Zach Abdallah and Jeff Anderchak were returning starters from the championship team. … Don’t sleep on Belle Vernon’s junior Patrick Bush, who shot a 2-over 38 earlier this season.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon, Burrell, Derry Area, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland, Valley, Yough
