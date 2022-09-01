Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 1

By:

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 6:36 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Keiran Lippman celebrates a touchdown with Daniel Katonka (right) after scoring against Greensburg Salem last Friday. Andrew Palla | Tribune-Review Jeanette senior WR Andrew Ross is stopped by Burrell linebackers Tristan Brothers (30) and Cam Martin last Friday. Previous Next

Nonconference

Connellsville (1-0) at Hempfield (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Bill Abraham Field at Spartan Stadium, Hempfield

Connellsville forced seven turnovers, which helped it end a 17-game losing streak with a 16-13 win over Albert Gallatin. Benjamin Zavatchan kicked a 40-yard field goal, and sophomore running back Xavier Malone rushed for 133 yards. Quarterback Anthony Piasecki tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Shultz. Gabe Ruggieri and Capone Mickens had fourth-quarter interceptions. Connellsville is 15-0 against Albert Gallatin and has three head coaches — Mick Lilley, Chad Lembo and Jace McClean. The last time Connellsville won consecutive games in a season was in 2014. … Hempfield rolled to a 49-3 win against Greensburg Salem in a game called a halftime because of lightning 30 miles away. Gino Caesar rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback Jake Phillips completed 14 of 16 passes for 263 yards and three scores. Phillips also ran for a touchdown. Hempfield looks to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016 when it went 3-0.

Cornell (0-0) at Monessen (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Monessen

Cornell opted for a second scrimmage over a season opener in Week Zero. Keep an eye on running back Raequan Troutman, who had a school-record 255-yard rushing game last year against Leechburg. Ed Dawson, Jr., the son of coach Ed Dawson, is an all-state defensive end. … Monessen gets another ranked opponent after falling to Class 2A No. 3 Washington last week 54-22. The Little Prexies scored 28 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third. Three players scored touchdowns for the Greyhounds: Tyvaughn Kershaw, Daevon Burke (87-yard kickoff return) and Daniel Dozier.

Derry (0-1) at Greensburg Salem (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday at Offutt Field, Greensburg

Derry was no match against an improved Latrobe squad and running back Robert Fulton, falling 55-0 in the coaching debut of Mike Arone. Fulton rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Blake Revoir ran for 80 yards in the first half for Derry, most of them on a 41-yard burst. The Trojans had 2 yards passing. … Greensburg Salem looks to bounce back after falling to rival Hempfield, 49-3, in a game called at halftime because of weather. Senior quarterback Cody Rubrecht rushed for 113 yards and completed 5 of 17 passes for 57 yards. Daishaun Alexander booted a 25-yard field goal. He scored four goals for the Golden Lions in a soccer win against Hempfield on Saturday.

East Allegheny (1-0) at Jeannette (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, McKee Stadium, Jeannette

East Allegheny opened the season with a five-point first quarter on the way to a 19-6 victory over South Park. Matt Armenio kicked a 39-yard field goal before the defense forced a safety. Michael Cahill threw for 163 yards and touchdowns to Steve Yusko and Brennan Rutledge. … Burrell handled Jeannette in the opener 31-10, also recording an early safety and rushing 50 times to just one pass attempt to spoil coach Tom Paulone’s debut. Payton Molter, the Jayhawks’ first-year starting quarterback, passed for 140 yards and a touchdown to Michael Mason.

Laurel Highlands (1-0) at 3A-1 Belle Vernon (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday, James Weir Stadium, Belle Vernon

West Virginia commit Rodney Gallagher scored five touchdowns, and Harry Radcliffe kicked a 53-yard field goal to pace Laurel Highlands to a 50-6 win over Uniontown. Gallagher had a fumble recovery return for a score and caught four TD passes. … Belle Vernon played a second scrimmage, at home against Franklin Regional. The Leopards, down from Class 4A, feature standout running back and defensive back Quinton Martin, who has 20 Power-5 college offers. Also watch junior running back Jake Gedekoh.

Ligonier Valley (1-0) at Southmoreland (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday at Russ Grimm Field, Alverton

The Rams used two punt returns and an 85-yard interception return by Haden Sierocky to blank Springdale. John Jablunovsky and Sierocky each scored two touchdowns. The Rams also recorded four quarterback sacks. As a team, the Rams rushed for 247 yards with sophomore Duncan Foust leading the way with 57 yards. … Southmoreland dropped a 44-28 decision to McGuffey in Tim Bukowski’s first game as coach. Ty Keffer ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from Kaden Keefer, who completed 14 of 19 passes for 160 yards. Keffer finished with eight catches for 100 yards. Bukowski replaced Ron Frederick, who died the day he was hired to replace Dave Keefer, who resigned.

4A-3 McKeesport (1-0) at 5A-2 Penn-Trafford (1-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Warrior Stadium, Harrison City

McKeesport kicked off the season with an impressive 40-0 win against Class 3A West Mifflin. Running back Bobby Boyd rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Jahmil Perryman rushed for 94 yards and a score and also completed 5 of 7 passes for 86 yards and a TD. … Penn-Trafford quarterback Conlan Greene completed 23 of 30 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns. Dan Tarabrella had nine catches for 140 yards. The Warriors defense needs to shore up after allowing 309 yards passing by quarterback Mike Evans and running back Jake Kasper rushing for 171 yards. The Tigers’ option offense will provide the Warriors a big test.

Norwin (0-1) at Penn Hills (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Yuhas Stadium, Penn Hills

Debuting a triple-option offense, Norwin was taken down by Upper St. Clair, 42-6. The Knights gave up big plays, including a 91-yard touchdown pass and a 65-yard run. They didn’t score until the third quarter when Jackson Pons pulled in a 90-yard TD pass from Nick Urey. … Penn Hills found itself in a defensive struggle last week with Seneca Valley. The Indians trailed at the half 11-0 before rallying in the second half but falling short. Amir Key had a pair of touchdown runs, and Owen Williams kicked a 35-yard field goal.

Yough (0-1) at Mt. Pleasant (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Vikings Stadium, Mt. Pleasant

South Allegheny spoiled the debut of Yough rookie head coach and proud alum Ben Hoffer with a 25-7 win at Cougar Mountain Stadium. Gavin Roebuck moved from wideout to the backfield and rushed for a touchdown for the Cougars. … Mt. Pleasant rallied in the second half but fell short in a shootout against Greensburg Central Catholic, 56-35. Robbie Labuda ran for 154 yards and scored three touchdowns via run, pass and a 93-yard kick return. The Vikings’ defense, though, gave up big scoring plays to GCC.

Greensburg C.C. (1-0) at A-1 Bishop Canevin (0-1)

7 p.m. Saturday , Dormont Stadium, Dormont

Former Eastern Conference foes will collide Saturday in a Class A showdown of top teams. Greensburg Central Catholic opened the season by defeating Mt. Pleasant, 56-35. Junior running back Da’sjon Craggette (a Connellsville transfer) rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaydin Canady rushed for 77 yards and two scores. Quarterback Tyree Turner passed for 109 yards. … Bishop Canevin, the returning WPIAL Class A champion, dropped a 21-14 decision to Steelton-Highspire, the 2020 PIAA Class A champion, at Chambersburg. Bishop Canevin played the game without coach Richard Johnson, who was serving a one-game suspension by the school for using an ineligible player in a scrimmage. Xavier Nelson caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Jason Cross, and Marquis Carter scored on a 6-yard run.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Bishop Canevin, Connellsville, Cornell, Derry Area, East Allegheny, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Jeannette, Laurel Highlands, Ligonier Valley, McKeesport, Monessen, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland, Yough