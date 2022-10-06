Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 6

By:

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 7:18 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Haden Sierocky leads Ligonier Valley against Burrell on Friday.

Class 5A Big East

Franklin Regional (3-2, 2-0) at Norwin (1-5, 0-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Norwin Knights Stadium, North Huntingdon

After a tough, 42-41 loss to Shaler in double overtime, Franklin Regional rebounded with a comeback victory over Plum, 31-28. Ayden Hudock had five receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown Zach Bewszka also scored two times, including on an 82-yard kickoff return. Joey Bayne kicked his seventh field goal of the season. … Norwin was shut out for the second straight week, 28-0 against rival Penn-Trafford. Jackson Pons had a pair of interceptions for the Knights, who are averaging just 8.8 points per game and have just 13 points in conference. Kicker/punter Joey Castle committed to Akron.

Penn-Trafford (4-2, 1-1) at Gateway (5-1, 2-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Pete Antimarino Stadium, Monroeville

Penn-Trafford bounced back from a tough loss at Hempfield to dominate rival Norwin, 28-0. Gateway pulled off a stunner at Hempfield, routing the unbeaten Spartans, 60-7. … Penn-Trafford’s Daniel Tarabrella scored touchdowns on a 10-yard run and a 17-yard pass from Conlan Greene. Carmen Metcalf, who had his third interception in two games, caught a 20-yard pass from Greene, who rushed for 106 yards and completed 8 of 14 passes for 132 yards. Wide receiver Tommy Kalkstein left the game with a leg injury, and wide receiver Jake Otto missed his third straight game. Brad Birch completed 18 of 23 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Anez Jordan had five catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Class 4A Big 7

Latrobe (3-3, 1-2) at Ringgold (0-6, 0-3)

7 p.m. Friday, Joe Montana Stadium, New Eagle

The Wildcats snapped a three-game losing streak by winning at Trinity, 31-6. They look to improve against winless Ringgold, which was blanked by McKeesport, 42-0. The Rams have scored on three touchdowns this season and have been blanked three times. … Latrobe got off to a fast state behind quarterback John Wetzel, who raced 84 yards for a score and tossed two touchdown passes (Corey Boerio for 31 yards and Kollin Stevens for 84 yards). Wetzel rushed for 129 yards and Robert Fulton rushed for 122. Ringgold quarterback Alex Coccagna completed 16 of 26 passes for 99 yards. Daryl Tolliver had six catches for 79 yards.

Class 3A Interstate

Belle Vernon (3-2, 1-0) at Greensburg Salem (3-3, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Offutt Field, Greensburg

After consecutive losses to Class 4A McKeesport and 5A Penn-Trafford, the Leopards rebounded to knock off 4A rival Thomas Jefferson and then opened conference by thumping former Big 10 foe South Allegheny, 56-0. The Leopards and Gladiators last played in the late 1970s. Greensburg Salem suffered its second consecutive loss, falling to Mt. Pleasant, 45-28, in the conference opener. … Belle Vernon star running back Quinton Martin scored three touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards on seven carries. Adam LaCarte returned an interception 35 yards for a score. Greensburg Salem quarterback Cody Rubrecht rushed for 143 yards and scored on runs of 1 and 70 yards. He also threw for 172 yards. Tight end Julian Stevens caught two touchdown passes, and running back Kai Brunot rushed for 107.

Southmoreland (2-4, 0-1) at South Allegheny (1-5, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Gladiators Stadium, Glassport

Scoring the first touchdown of the game was surprising last week against Elizabeth Forward, but Southmoreland didn’t find the end zone again in a 42-6 loss to the conference-leading Warriors. Ty Keffer continued to be one of the most productive receivers for the Scotties. He had a touchdown catch from Kadin Keefer. … South Allegheny suffered its fifth loss at the hands of athletic Belle Vernon, 56-0. The Gladiators have been shut out in back-to-back weeks by a combined score of 91-0. They are allowing a conference-worst 31.7 points.

Class 2A Allegheny

Ligonier Valley (4-2, 2-1) at Burrell (5-1, 2-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Buccaneers Stadium, Lower Burrell

The Rams bounced back from a loss to No. 1 Steel Valley to defeat Yough, 48-14. Burrell has won consecutive games since falling to Serra Catholic, defeating Yough (42-6) and Imani Christian (41-30). This could be a battle for a WPIAL playoff berth. … Ligonier Valley’s Nick Lonas rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and John Jablunovsky had 105 yards and a touchdown against Yough. Quarterback Broderick Schreyer completed 4 of 7 passes from 75 yards and two touchdowns to James Pleskovitch. Burrell runs the ball almost exclusively, and Dylan Beattie rushed for 298 yards and six touchdowns for the Bucs in their high-scoring affair against Imani Christian.

1-Steel Valley (5-0, 3-0) at Derry (0-6, 0-3)

7 p.m. Friday, Trojan Stadium, Derry

Steel Valley remained the only unbeaten team in WPIAL Class 2A with a 42-7 win over Apollo-Ridge as Makhal Valentine had three receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. Jesean Wright had a 52-yard interception return for a score and caught a TD pass, and Donald Barksdale had two TD runs and Cruce Brookins ran for a score and passed for another. The Ironmen are averaging 47 points per game, the most in 2A. … Derry remained winless and stretched its losing streak to 15 with a 49-7 loss to conference co-leader Serra Catholic. Blake Revoir had a 14-yard touchdown run for the Trojans, who have given up a conference-high 220 points.

Yough (2-4, 1-2) at 3-Serra Catholic (5-1, 3-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium, McKeesport

Yough has yet to score more than 14 points in any game this season. The Cougars fell to Ligonier Valley, 48-14. The Rams produced two 100-yard rushers. Yough lost two in a row, won two in a row and now has lost two straight again. … Serra Catholic powered past Derry as Quadir Stribling completed 8 of 12 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns, two to Amire Spencer, who caught five balls for 172 yards. Stribling tossed a pair of 80-yard bombs for touchdowns. Serra’s only loss came against North Catholic in Week Zero.

Class A Eastern

Greensburg C.C. (4-2, 2-0) at Frazier (0-6, 0-3)

7 p.m. Thursday, Commodore Stadium, Perryopolis

Beating Clairton for the first time has GCC in the conference. Tyree Turner threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaydin Canady and Da’sjon Craggette had two scores apiece in a 34-18 victory over the Bears, which also saw the Centurions intercept three passes. GCC is averaging 42.8 points per game. … Frazier, which moved the game to Thursday because of a referee shortage Friday and Saturday, has managed only 47 points in six games while giving up 290 (48.3 per game). The Commodores have lost 16 straight dating to 2020.

5-Leechburg (4-2, 2-1) at Jeannette (2-4, 2-0)

7 p.m. Friday, McKee Stadium, Jeannette

Leechburg is known for its high-scoring offense (49.8 points per game), but the Blue Devils have allowed just 54 points, the second fewest in Class A. They have three shutouts. Their losses are to 2A Apollo-Ridge (34-28) and Clairton (20-13). Braylan Lovelace, a Pitt recruit at linebacker, ran for 192 yards and six touchdowns last week in the win over Frazier. … Jeannette picked up its second win as it rolled past Riverview, 38-6. Noah Sanders had 199 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, and Payton Molter threw for 192 yards and four TDs, two to Sanders and two to Kymone Brown. This is the fourth of five home games for the Jayhawks, who are tied for first with Greensburg Central Catholic.

Class A Tri-County South

Monessen (4-2, 3-0) at Carmichaels (4-1, 2-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Carmichaels Area Athletic Field, Carmichaels

After opening the season with consecutive losses, Monessen has won four straight, including a 28-20 stunner against California and a 62-25 rout of West Greene. Carmichaels rebounded from a 42-0 loss to Mapletown to trounce Beth-Center, 35-8. … Monessen freshman running back Tyvaugh Kershaw rushed for 212 yards on 12 carries and scored four touchdowns against West Greene. Daevon Burke scored touchdowns on a 77-yard kickoff return and runs of 89 and 59 yards. Burke rushed for 233 yards. Billy White scored three times for Carmichaels. He scored on a 1-yard run, returned an interception 38 yards and a punt 70 yards for scores. Quarterback Alec Anderson rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown and completed 7 of 9 passes for 55 yards.

Nonconference

6A Seneca Valley (4-2, 1-1) at 5A Hempfield (5-1, 1-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Bill Abraham Field at Spartan Stadium, Hempfield

Seneca Valley has won three consecutive games after losses to Peters Township and Canon-McMillan. The Raiders are coming off a 42-7 beating of Butler. Hempfield had its bubble burst by Gateway, losing 60-7. … Wyatt Carver and Cayetano West scored two touchdowns each for the Raiders, and quarterback Graham Hancox completed 18 of 28 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Luke Lawson had nine catches for 128 yards. The Spartans couldn’t get untracked against Gateway. Quarterback Jake Phillips had a rough day and left the game with an injury. Gino Caesar was held to 7 yards rushing. Mitchell Bitar caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Dominic Detruf.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Burrell, Derry Area, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Jeannette, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Monessen, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland, Yough