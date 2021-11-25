Westmoreland County football notebook: Penn-Trafford making special plans for Moon matchup

Thursday, November 25, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli tries to elude the tackle of Fox Chapel’s Khi’lee Patterson on Nov. 12.

A WPIAL championship would be special to Penn-Trafford.

Special teams might play a key role in the Warriors’ quest to win their first title.

The Warriors (10-2) have been exceptional at times on special teams this season, particularly in the playoffs.

Last week, senior Nathan Schlessinger, one of the WPIAL’s top kickers — albeit an unheralded one — kicked the ball deep and delivered a 30-yard field goal to open the scoring in a 24-6 win over Pine-Richland in the semifinals.

Senior Josh Huffman, coach John Ruane said, has the best punting performance of his career in a win that propelled the Warriors into Saturday night’s Class 5A final against Moon (12-0) at Heinz Field.

“He put three long punts unfieldable near out of bounds, and he punted one from our own 1 to the 40, which is tremendous in that situation,” Ruane said of Huffman. “If you’re in the championship game, you better win all three phases because the other team can do it. Moon is certainly great in all three phases.”

Moon’s rush, though, is a concern.

“This week, in particular, it’s going to be our biggest test on special teams,” Ruane said. “They have just a ferocious rush on field goals and punts. That will be a point of emphasis all week long.”

The Penn-Trafford defense was something to marvel at last week. The unit made two fourth-down stops inside the 10 (one from the 1), intercepted a pass in the end zone and blocked a field goal.

“The offense didn’t do their part to put us in a good spot and the defense bailed us out,” Ruane said. “Situationally, the urgency factor to make those plays was incredible.”

Ruane was adamant this week about his team playing a full 48 minutes.

“We have not done that at the stadium the last two times,” he said. “We have played good in bits and pieces. We have to play a full game. We can’t turn it on in the second quarter or the second half; it will be too late.

“It’s going to take all three phases of the game. No team is good when you’re behind the sticks. When you take a loss on first down, it’s a whole different ballgame. You can’t lose yards for any dumb reason. We can’t turn it over.”

Warriors senior running back/defensive back Cade Yacamelli wants this team to be remembered for bringing the first trophy back to Harrison City.

“We can’t be complacent,” Yacamelli said. “Everybody feels happy to be there. Who cares about just being there? You gotta win it. You have to be just as focused and cut-throat. … Go in there and win the first championship ever and go down as a legendary team.”

Just for kicks

Penn-Trafford and Belle Vernon don’t lose sleep when it comes to kickers.

Therefore, the Warriors and Leopards won’t hesitate to send out Schlessinger or senior Tyler Kovatch for a field goal, even from long range at the feared open end of Heinz Field.

Schlessinger and Kovatch each have 52 extra points. Schlessinger has seven field goals, while Kovatch has one. Belle Vernon rarely punts and its drives are usually short.

Kovatch also handles the punting duties for the Leopards (10-0), who take on Aliquippa (10-1) Saturday at Heinz Field.

Whitlock seeks gold

Belle Vernon standout senior Devin Whitlock is one of the most dynamic playmakers to come out of Westmoreland County. The quarterback/defensive back, though, is still chasing his first WPIAL title.

Whitlock will make his third WPIAL finals appearance Saturday, the second in football.

Belle Vernon made the Class 4A basketball finals in 2019-20, three months after the Leopards played in the WPIAL football championship.

Highlands beat Belle Vernon on the hardwood, while Thomas Jefferson was victorious on the sod at Heinz Field.

Westmoreland titles

Westmoreland County has not had two football teams play for title at Heinz Field in the same season since 2015 when Jeannette and Penn-Trafford played for titles.

When Belle Vernon won its only title in 1995, the Leopards beat Franklin Regional in the final, 22-6.

Local teams that have won championships include Jeannette (1932, ‘39, ‘56, ‘71, ‘81, ‘83, ‘2006, ‘07, ‘17, ‘20), Burrell (1967, ‘68, ‘86, ‘95), Mt. Pleasant (1983, ‘86), Monessen (1930, ‘61), New Kensington (1946, ‘47), Derry Township (1930), Latrobe (1968), Kiski (1971), Belle Vernon (1995), Franklin Regional (2005), Greensburg (1927), and Greensburg Central Catholic (2009).

Turkey Bowls

An annual tradition for teams that make the WPIAL finals is to practice on Thanksgiving Day. Penn-Trafford and Belle Vernon made plans to take advantage of the practice time before players and coaches gathered with their families.

Both teams were scheduled to take the practice field at 8 a.m.

Several former players were scheduled to speak to Belle Vernon about an hour into the workout.

The Leopards were allowed to wear a football jersey of any team that wanted — even throwback Belle Vernon jerseys.

The practice plans might have been different if the finals were Friday, but the teams will play for championships Saturday, which means: “It’s a Wednesday in the football world,” Warriors coach John Ruane said.

Big 5/6 selections

A number of local players were selected to the Big 5/6 Conference’s all-conference teams in Class 6A and 5A.

Penn-Trafford had six first-team picks on offense in the Big East: junior center Joe Enick, senior guard Garrett Moorhead, sophomore tackle Zach Tomosovich, senior quartervack Carter Green, senior running back Cade Yacamelli and senior kicker Nathan Schlessinger.

The Warriors added six more on defense: senior Declan Ochendowski and junior Conlan Greene, both defensieve ends; senior linebacker Jack Jollie, junior defensive back Jake Otto, junior athlete Daniel Tarabrella and junior punter Josh Huffman.

Ruane was the Big East coach of the year.

Franklin Regional senior wide receiver Caden Smith, along with teammate Maddox Morrison, a senior defensive back, also made the first teams.

Latrobe had three players on the first teams in senior tackle Aidan Sweeney, junior tight end Corey Boerio and senior defensive tackle Tyler Lynch.

Local second-teamers were: freshman tackle Andrew Devola, sophomore athlete Ayden Hudock, junior defensive tackle Andrew Nesler, sophomore Owen Sinclair and junior Roman Sarnic of Franklin Regional; Penn-Trafford senior receiver Liam Heilman; and Latrobe senior athlete Kyle Brewer and senior defensive back Marco Mongelluzzo.

In Class 6A, Norwin had four players named to the second team in senior center Jake Young, senior quarterback Luke Levendosky, senior athlete Dom Barca and junior kicker Joey Castle.

Hempfield senior Daniel Sierk, a defensive tackle, also made the second team.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

