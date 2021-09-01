Westmoreland County football players to watch for 2021 Week 1
By:
Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 5:27 PM
Gino Caesar
Hempfield, Jr., RB/LB
Caesar rushed for 110 yards, a touchdown and two 2-point conversions in the Spartans’ victory against Greensburg Salem. He also recovered a fumble and had numerous quarterback pressures.
Anthony Govern
Southmoreland, Sr.,QB/LB
Govern rushed for 54 yards and three touchdowns and completed 8-of-15 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns in the Scotties’ season-opening win against McGuffey. Govern is a three-sport athlete at Southmoreland. He also wrestles and plays baseball.
Cody Rubrecht
Greensburg Salem, Sr., WR/DB
Rubrecht had a big season opener against Hempfield. He caught seven passes, which tied a school record, for a school-record 198 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 29 yards with a fake punt.
Cole Weightman
Belle Vernon, Sr., TE/LB
Weightman shines on defense for the Leopards. He was one of the top tacklers on the team in 2020. He’s also an outstanding wrestler, winning a WPIAL Class 3A title in 2020.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Southmoreland
More Football• Trib 10: Gateway tops 1st power poll of season
• A-K Valley football players to watch for 2021 Week 1
• Before picking A-K Valley winners, The Birdie investigates Bishop Sycamore
• Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2021 Week 1
• Trib HSSN State Football Rankings for Aug. 31, 2021