Westmoreland County football players to watch for 2021 Week 1

By:
Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 5:27 PM

Gino Caesar

Hempfield, Jr., RB/LB

Caesar rushed for 110 yards, a touchdown and two 2-point conversions in the Spartans’ victory against Greensburg Salem. He also recovered a fumble and had numerous quarterback pressures.

Anthony Govern

Southmoreland, Sr.,QB/LB

Govern rushed for 54 yards and three touchdowns and completed 8-of-15 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns in the Scotties’ season-opening win against McGuffey. Govern is a three-sport athlete at Southmoreland. He also wrestles and plays baseball.

Cody Rubrecht

Greensburg Salem, Sr., WR/DB

Rubrecht had a big season opener against Hempfield. He caught seven passes, which tied a school record, for a school-record 198 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 29 yards with a fake punt.

Cole Weightman

Belle Vernon, Sr., TE/LB

Weightman shines on defense for the Leopards. He was one of the top tacklers on the team in 2020. He’s also an outstanding wrestler, winning a WPIAL Class 3A title in 2020.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

