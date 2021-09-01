Westmoreland County football players to watch for 2021 Week 1

By:

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 5:27 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Gino Caesar Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Cody Rubrecht Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern Submitted Hempfield’s Gino Caesar Submitted by Dave Keefer Greenburg Salem’s Cody Rubrecht returns for the 2021 season. Submitted by Dave Keefer Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern returns for the 2021 season. Submitted Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman Previous Next

Gino Caesar

Hempfield, Jr., RB/LB

Caesar rushed for 110 yards, a touchdown and two 2-point conversions in the Spartans’ victory against Greensburg Salem. He also recovered a fumble and had numerous quarterback pressures.

Anthony Govern

Southmoreland, Sr.,QB/LB

Govern rushed for 54 yards and three touchdowns and completed 8-of-15 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns in the Scotties’ season-opening win against McGuffey. Govern is a three-sport athlete at Southmoreland. He also wrestles and plays baseball.

Cody Rubrecht

Greensburg Salem, Sr., WR/DB

Rubrecht had a big season opener against Hempfield. He caught seven passes, which tied a school record, for a school-record 198 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 29 yards with a fake punt.

Cole Weightman

Belle Vernon, Sr., TE/LB

Weightman shines on defense for the Leopards. He was one of the top tacklers on the team in 2020. He’s also an outstanding wrestler, winning a WPIAL Class 3A title in 2020.

