Westmoreland County football players to watch for 2021 Week 2

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 4:41 PM

Drake Clayton

Latrobe, Sr., RB

Clayton rushed for 216 yards and a touchdown in a 31-28 loss at Norwin last week. His 85-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter helped Latrobe rally for a 28-21 lead. He’s rushed for 256 yards this season. He had a 79-yard touchdown run against Derry.

Tyler Horn

Jeannette, Sr., QB/WR/DB

Horn is a team captain and was a reserve defensive back that saw action in numerous games the past two seasons. He’s one of the candidates to also see time at quarterback. He leads the Jayhawks with 132 yards in kickoff returns.

Luke Levendosky

Norwin, Sr., QB

Levendosky engineered two fourth-quarter drives that rallied Norwin to a 31-28 victory against Latrobe. Levendosky completed 11 of 21 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. He also scored two touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards.

Caden Smith

Franklin Regional, Sr., WR/S

Smith had seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown against Kiski Area last week. In Week Zero, he returned an interception 98 yards for a score and threw a touchdown pass. He had three interceptions against Plum in Week Zero.

