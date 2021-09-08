Westmoreland County football players to watch for 2021 Week 2
By:
Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 4:41 PM
Drake Clayton
Latrobe, Sr., RB
Clayton rushed for 216 yards and a touchdown in a 31-28 loss at Norwin last week. His 85-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter helped Latrobe rally for a 28-21 lead. He’s rushed for 256 yards this season. He had a 79-yard touchdown run against Derry.
Tyler Horn
Jeannette, Sr., QB/WR/DB
Horn is a team captain and was a reserve defensive back that saw action in numerous games the past two seasons. He’s one of the candidates to also see time at quarterback. He leads the Jayhawks with 132 yards in kickoff returns.
Luke Levendosky
Norwin, Sr., QB
Levendosky engineered two fourth-quarter drives that rallied Norwin to a 31-28 victory against Latrobe. Levendosky completed 11 of 21 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. He also scored two touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards.
Caden Smith
Franklin Regional, Sr., WR/S
Smith had seven catches for 66 yards and a touchdown against Kiski Area last week. In Week Zero, he returned an interception 98 yards for a score and threw a touchdown pass. He had three interceptions against Plum in Week Zero.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Franklin Regional, Jeannette, Latrobe, Norwin
More Football• A-K Valley football players to watch for 2021 Week 2
• Birdie hops on Freiermuth bandwagon before picking this week’s A-K Valley matchups
• 2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week 2
• Quoting Confucius and picking Westmoreland winners, The Birdie’s ready for Week 2
• Ellwood City, OLSH cancel Week 2 football games