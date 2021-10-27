Westmoreland County football players to watch for 2021 Week 9

By:

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 5:02 PM

Southmorelan's Kory Ansell
Hempfield's Dan Kotonka
Jeannette's Michael Mason
Franklin Regional's Roman Sarnic

Kory Ansell

Southmoreland, sr., OL/DL

Ansell has 54 tackles, 10 tackles for losses, five quarterback sacks and three fumble recoveries this season. The senior also has received interest from numerous colleges. He will try and help the Scotties lock up a playoff berth at South Park on Friday night.

Dan Katonka

Hempfield, jr., WR/DB

Katonka is a two-way starter for the Spartans. He has 10 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns. He excels on defense with 27 tackles, four tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and four interceptions. The Spartans will host rival Norwin on Friday.

Michael Mason

Jeannette, so., LB/RB/QB

One of the Jayhawks’ leading tacklers on defense, Mason has eight catches for 45 yards and has rushed for 172 yards. He also played quarterback for two games when the starter was injured. The Jayhawks travel to No. 1 Clairton on Friday.

Roman Sarnic

Franklin Regional, jr., HB/LB

The junior leads the Panthers in tackles with 70, including 29 solo. He has nine tackles for losses and has forced three fumbles with one recovery. He also has 12 catches for 74 yards and one touchdown. And, he has completed 11 of 22 passes for 158 yards for the Panthers, who host Gateway on Friday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

