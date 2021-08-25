Westmoreland County football players to watch for Week Zero 2021

By:

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 | 12:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley running back Nick Beitel Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Yough quarterback Gavin Roebuck Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli Previous Next

Nick Beitel

Ligonier Valley, Sr., RB/DB

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound speedster rushed for 642 yards, second on the team, and three touchdowns last year. He also caught a team-high 14 passes for 147 yards. He’s a four-year starter as a defensive back. He also is an outstanding baseball player.

Gavin Roebuck

Yough, Sr., QB

The 5-9, 205-pound junior completed 16-of-28 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He took over the position after an injury sidelined Tristan Waldier. He split time with Gamal Marballie late in the season. It’s his job to start the season.

Robbie Labuda

Mt. Pleasant, Jr. RB/DB

The 6-2, 175-pound junior is part of a one-two running attack for the Vikings. Labuda rushed for 367 yards and four touchdowns, including 160 yards in the playoff game against North Catholic. He’s also the Vikings kicker, connecting on 18 extra points and a field goal.

Cade Yacamelli

Penn-Trafford, Sr., RB/S

The 6-1, 205-pound senior has made an oral commitment to attend Wisconsin. Yacamelli rushed for 680 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 67 yards. He had numerous Division I offers from FCS schools.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

