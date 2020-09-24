Westmoreland County football players to watch for Week 3
By:
Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Landan Carns
Latrobe, Sr., QB
Carns directed to Wildcats to their first win of the season at Mt. Pleasant last week. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior connected on a 64-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tucker Knupp. He also rushed for 88 yards and completed 8 of 17 passes for 138 yards.
Jayden Stevens
Greensburg Salem, Jr., TE/LB
Stevens leads the Golden Lions with 18 tackles, one quarterback sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery through two games. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior also plays tight end.
Chase Vecchio
Penn-Trafford, Sr., WR/DB
Vecchio caught a touchdown pass in the Warriors’ loss at Peters Township in Week 2. The 5-11, 190-pound senior has five catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 14 tackles, including two tackles for loss.
Isaiah Ward
Derry, Sr., RB/DL
Ward had his first big game at running back for the Trojans last week. He rushed for 156 yards against Deer Lakes. The 5-10, 215-pound senior also plays on the defensive line, which limited Deer Lakes to one score.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Derry Area, Greensburg Salem, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford
