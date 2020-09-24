Westmoreland County football players to watch for Week 3

By:

Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 5:06 PM

Courtesy of E. Henigan Studios Derry’s Isiah Ward returns for the 2020 season. Submitted by Jason Marucco Latrobe’s Landan Carns returns for the 2020 season. Submitted by John Ruane Penn-Trafford’s Chase Vecchio returns for the 2020 season. Submitted by Dave Keefer Greensburg Salem’s Jayden Stevens returns for the 2020 season. Previous Next

Landan Carns

Latrobe, Sr., QB

Carns directed to Wildcats to their first win of the season at Mt. Pleasant last week. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior connected on a 64-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tucker Knupp. He also rushed for 88 yards and completed 8 of 17 passes for 138 yards.

Jayden Stevens

Greensburg Salem, Jr., TE/LB

Stevens leads the Golden Lions with 18 tackles, one quarterback sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery through two games. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior also plays tight end.

Chase Vecchio

Penn-Trafford, Sr., WR/DB

Vecchio caught a touchdown pass in the Warriors’ loss at Peters Township in Week 2. The 5-11, 190-pound senior has five catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 14 tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Isaiah Ward

Derry, Sr., RB/DL

Ward had his first big game at running back for the Trojans last week. He rushed for 156 yards against Deer Lakes. The 5-10, 215-pound senior also plays on the defensive line, which limited Deer Lakes to one score.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Derry Area, Greensburg Salem, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford