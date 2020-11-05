Westmoreland County football players to watch for Week 9

By:

Thursday, November 5, 2020 | 3:57 PM

Submitted Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman Submitted Penn-Trafford’s Mason Frye Submitted Jeannette’s James Sanders Previous Next

Cole Weightman

Belle Vernon, jr., LB

This all-state wrestler is the second-leading tackler for Belle Vernon. He has one interception and five quarterback sacks. The Belle Vernon defense, which has allowed 77 points and recorded four shutouts, will face a tough challenge on the road at Aliquippa.

Mason Frye

Penn-Trafford, sr., WR/DB

The senior is tied with Chase Vecchio with a team-leading 12 catches. Frye’s receptions have gone for 218 yards, and he’s scored three touchdowns. He’s also part of a veteran secondary that shutdown Upper St. Clair’s passing attack last week. He has an offer from Butler University. His twin brother Nate plays alongside him in the secondary.

James Sanders

Jeannette, sr., WR/DB

Sanders made an easy transition from quarterback to wide receiver. He scored two touchdowns against Avella in the opening round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs, scoring on a 34-yard run and a 61-yard kickoff return. He has 24 catches for 378 yards and has scored nine touchdowns.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Jeannette, Penn-Trafford