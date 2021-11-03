Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2021 Week 10

By:

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | 6:53 PM

Submitted Mt. Pleasant’s Hunter Dean Submitted Greensburg Central Catholic’s Nate Dlugos Submitted Ligonier Valley’s Grant Dowden Submitted Monessen’s Jermere Majors Previous Next

Hunter Dean

Mt. Pleasant, sr., OL/DL

The senior lineman has helped pave the way for the Vikings’ solid ground attack led by Robbie Labuda, Aaron Alakson and quarterback Tyler Reese. The 5-4 Vikings look to ground out a playoff win against Burrell.

Nate Dlugos

Greensburg Central Catholic, jr., QB

The junior has completed 26 of 48 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns. He shares the duties with sophomore Tyree Turner. He’s also caught eight passes for 99 yards and has intercepted a pass.

Grant Dowden

Ligonier Valley, sr., WR/S

The senior saved his best performance for the final regular season game when he scored three touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving), caught three passes for 142 yards (touchdown catches of 65 and 75 yards) and intercepted a pass. He has 14 catches for 368 yards and five touchdowns, he’s rushed for 177 yards and two scores, and he has 36 tackles and two interceptions.

Jermere Majors

Monessen, so., T/MLB

The sophomore switched to the offensive line to help the team. He’s one of the leaders in the huddle and one of the top tacklers on a defense that has played well during the season.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg C.C., Ligonier Valley, Monessen, Mt. Pleasant