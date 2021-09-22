Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2021 Week 4

By:

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | 6:29 PM

Submitted Mt. Pleasant’s Aaron Alakson Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock Submitted Yough’s Tristan Waldier Submitted Penn-Trafford’s Seth Dunlap Previous Next

Aaron Alakson

Mt. Pleasant, Sr., RB/LB

The senior running back/linebacker played a solid game against Latrobe. He shares the running duties with Robbie Labuda in the Vikings ground attack. He had a 90-yard touchdown run against Latrobe nullified because of a penalty. He has rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns.

Devin Whitlock

Belle Vernon, Sr., QB

The senior quarterback leads the Leopards in multiple categories — rushing with 368 yards and touchdowns with seven and has completed 30 of 40 passes for 400 yards. He scored three touchdowns against Penn-Trafford.

Seth Dunlap

Penn-Trafford, Sr., WR/DB

The 6-foot, 190-pound Dunlap shined on defense for the Warriors in their loss to Peters Township. He had nine tackles against Peters Township. He’s also rushed once for 8 yards.

Tristan Waldier

Yough, Sr., WR/DB

After missing most of his sophomore and junior seasons with injuries, Waldier moved from quarterback to wide receiver this season. He has 23 catches for 165 yards and scored the Cougars’ lone touchdown on a 30-yard run.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Mt. Pleasant, Penn-Trafford, Yough