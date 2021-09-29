Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2021 Week 5
By:
Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 4:52 PM
Elijah Binakonsky
Hempfield, Sr., LB
Binakonsky has scored two defensive touchdowns this season for the Spartans. He has 22 tackles, five tackles for loss, three quarterback sacks and an interception. He’s caught one pass for 5 yards.
Owen Sinclair
Franklin Regional, So., LB/DE
Sinclair has excelled after being moved to linebacker after starting at defensive end the first two games of the season. He has five quarterback sacks and leads the team in tackles. He’s also an excellent student.
Jayden Stevens
Greensburg Salem, Sr., TE/LB
Stevens has 29 tackles, 13 solo, four quarterback sacks, six hurries and three forced fumbles. He had three catches for 93 yards and a 70-yard touchdown against Indiana.
Isaac Trout
Southmoreland, Sr., WR/DB
Trout is the Scotties’ leading receiver with 19 catches for 331 yards and six touchdowns. He’s rushed for 104 yards on nine carries. He’s also a top defensive back with three interceptions.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Franklin Regional, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Southmoreland
