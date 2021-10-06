Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2021 Week 6

By:

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 6:04 PM

Submitted Norwin’s Dom Barca Submitted Derry’s Mason Beeman Submitted Latrobe’s Corey Boerio Submitted Jeannette’s Antonio Clark Previous Next

Dom Barca

Norwin, sr., RB/LB

Barca has rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns for the Knights and has caught four passes for 102 yards. He’s also one of the top tacklers on defense.

Mason Beeman

Derry, so., QB/LB

Beeman is maturing and developing into a good quarterback after having no experience at the position, according to Derry coach Vince Skillings. He started the season as a tight end.

Corey Boerio

Latrobe, jr., QB/TE/LB

Boerio made the switch back from tight end to quarterback after starter Bobby Fetter sustained a shoulder injury in Week 1. Boerio caught one pass for 43 yards before the transition.

Antonio Clark

Jeannette, jr., WR/LB

Clark has caught five passes for 30 yards and rushed for 46 yards this season. He’s one of the top tacklers on defense with 8.5 tackles and three tackles for losses.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Derry Area, Jeannette, Latrobe, Norwin