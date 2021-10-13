Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2021 Week 7
Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 5:42 PM
Angelo Cicco
Apollo-Ridge, Sr., RB/WR/DB/KR
He has 176 combined rushing and receiving yards through six games and has made 20 tackles on defense. He also serves as the primary returner.
Khi’Lee Patterson
Fox Chapel, sr., WR/DB
He finished with 136 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions last week. For the season, Patterson has 16 catches for 338 yards (21.1 average) and three scores.
Ethan Roberts
Highlands, Sr., OL/DL
He has 31 tackles, tied for fourth on the team, and is tied for the team lead with five sacks. Roberts hopes to create havoc this week as the Golden Rams attempt to snap a three-game losing skid at home against Armstrong.
Chris Savko
Springdale, Sr., RB/DB
With his team hoping to halt a three-game losing streak, Savko came up big Friday against Jeannette, with 158 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries as the Dynamos won 20-9.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
