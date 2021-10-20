Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2021 Week 8
Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 6:43 PM
Conlan Greene
Penn-Trafford, jr., TE/DE
Greene has recorded eight sacks, six tackles for losses and has forced three fumbles. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior has four catches for 60 yards and is a solid blocker.
Chase Ruokonen
Belle Vernon, jr., WR/DB
The junior has rushed for 39 yards and is the second-leading receiver on the team with 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns.
Shane Swope Jr.
Yough, so., RB/LB
Swope has rushed for 247 yards and has nine catches for 38 yards. He’s the team’s leading kickoff returner and is one of the top tacklers on the team.
Donovan Waller
Greensburg Salem, jr., WR/DB
The junior is the second-leading receiver on the team with 29 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns. He also has an interception.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
