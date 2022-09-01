Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 1
By:
Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 6:36 PM
Robert Fulton
Latrobe, Sr., RB/OLB
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior began his Wildcats career with a bang Friday night. The Central Catholic transfer rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in helping Latrobe defeat Derry, 55-0.
Payton Molter
Jeannette, Jr., QB
The 5-9, 174-yard junior had a solid first game against Burrell. He completed 15 of 23 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown of 10 yards to Michael Mason. Noah Sanders had 12 catches for 102 yards.
Jake Otto
Penn-Trafford, Sr., WR/DB
The 6-foot, 185-pound senior captain had a big opening night. He caught eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown of 49 yards from Conlan Greene. He had 13 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown in 2021.
Evan Pohlot
Belle Vernon, Sr., WR/DB
The 6-3, 205-pound senior was the Leopards’ leading receiver in 2021. He caught 17 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown. He will be counted on to produce more this season.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon, Jeannette, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford
