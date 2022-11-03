Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 10
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 | 6:20 PM
Da’sjon Craggette
Greensburg Central Catholic, Jr., RB
The junior has come on strong this season, rushing for 1,067 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has caught seven passes for 72 yards. GCC opens the WPIAL playoffs Friday against Rochester.
Dan Dozier
Monessen, So., QB
He threw for 137 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 45 yards and a touchdown for the Greyhounds against Beth-Center. He’s thrown for 490 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Monessen opens the WPIAL Class A playoffs at Fort Cherry.
Ayden Hudock
Franklin Regional, Jr., WR/S
The junior is a key player for the Panthers as a wide receiver, defender and return specialist. He has 35 catches for 902 yards and has scored 11 touchdowns. He also has three interceptions, returning one for a score, and one kickoff return for a touchdown. He averages 35.8 yards per return.
McKinley Shearer
Ligonier Valley, Sr. TE/LB
Shearer is the leader on defense for the Rams. He has 103 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and six interceptions. The Rams are 7-3 and will face Western Beaver in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
