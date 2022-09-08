Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 2
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 7:11 PM
Kai Brunot
Greensburg Salem, So., RB/DB
The sophomore rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown in helping the Golden Lions defeat Derry, 26-17, last week. He’s expected to be the team’s top running back.
Daevon Burke
Monessen, Jr., RB
Burke rushed for 93 yards on 11 carries for the Greyhounds in a loss to Cornell on Friday. He has scored a touchdown in two games for Monessen.
Ty Keffer
Southmoreland, Jr., WR/S
This is Keffer’s first season for the Scotties, and he’s quickly becoming a force. The 6-foot-4 basketball standout has 12 catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns in two games.
Austin Kerns
Franklin Regional, So., LB
The sophomore had a big game on defense for the Panthers in the season opener against Latrobe last week. He recorded a team-high 18 tackles.
