Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 2

By:
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 7:11 PM

Here are Westmoreland County’s high school football players to watch for Week 2.

Kai Brunot

Greensburg Salem, So., RB/DB

The sophomore rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown in helping the Golden Lions defeat Derry, 26-17, last week. He’s expected to be the team’s top running back.

Daevon Burke

Monessen, Jr., RB

Burke rushed for 93 yards on 11 carries for the Greyhounds in a loss to Cornell on Friday. He has scored a touchdown in two games for Monessen.

Ty Keffer

Southmoreland, Jr., WR/S

This is Keffer’s first season for the Scotties, and he’s quickly becoming a force. The 6-foot-4 basketball standout has 12 catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns in two games.

Austin Kerns

Franklin Regional, So., LB

The sophomore had a big game on defense for the Panthers in the season opener against Latrobe last week. He recorded a team-high 18 tackles.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

