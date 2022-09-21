Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 4

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Belle Vernon's Adam Lacarte is a member of the 2022 football team. Ligonier Valley's Nick Lonas is a member of the 2022 football team. Mt. Pleasant's Micah Roadman is a member of the 2022 football team. Norwin's Noah Vogel is a member of the 2022 football team.

Adam Lacarte

Belle Vernon, Jr., S

The 6-foot junior is one of the leading tacklers for the Leopards. Lacarte has 21 tackles and broke up one pass from his free safety position.

Nick Lonas

Ligonier Valley, Sr., SB/LB

Lonas has rushed for 120 yards on 17 carries and leads the Rams defense with 36 tackles (26 solo tackles). He’s also forced two fumbles.

Micah Roadman

Mt. Pleasant, Jr., OL/DL

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior has played a huge role on offense opening up holes for running backs Robbie Labuda (756 yards) and Lane Golkosky (293) and protecting quarterback Cole Chatfield (21 of 37 for 508 yards).

Noah Vogel

Norwin, Sr., DE/TE

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound senior has two catches for 15 yards, as well as 22 tackles, eight solo, and two sacks. He recently received a scholarship offer from West Virginia State.

