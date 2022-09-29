TribLIVE Logo
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 5

By:
Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | 6:51 PM

Here are Westmoreland County’s high school football players to watch for Week 5.

Tommy Kalkstein

Penn-Trafford, Sr., QB/WR/LB

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown against Hempfield last Friday. He also has 13 catches for 137 yards. On defense, he has 20 tackles and an interception.

Kaleb Riggs

Greensburg Salem, Sr., T/DT

The 6-2, 250-pound versatile two-way tackle has started for three seasons for the Golden Lions. He has 34 tackles, 10 solo and three quarterback sacks through four games.

Noah Sanders

Jeannette, Sr., HB/DB

The 5-8, 150-pound senior had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown against Charleroi last week. He has 32 catches for 426 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Alex Tatsch

Latrobe, So., OLB

The 6-2, 195-pound sophomore had 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery against Laurel Highlands last Friday. He has 49 tackles, six quarterback sacks, six tackles for losses, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries this season.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: , , ,

