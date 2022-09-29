Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 5

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | 6:51 PM

Submitted Penn-Trafford junior Tommy Kalkstein Submitted Latrobe sophomore Alex Tatsch Submitted Jeannette senior Noah Sanders Submitted Greensburg Salem senior Kaleb Riggs

Here are Westmoreland County’s high school football players to watch for Week 5.

Tommy Kalkstein

Penn-Trafford, Sr., QB/WR/LB

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown against Hempfield last Friday. He also has 13 catches for 137 yards. On defense, he has 20 tackles and an interception.

Kaleb Riggs

Greensburg Salem, Sr., T/DT

The 6-2, 250-pound versatile two-way tackle has started for three seasons for the Golden Lions. He has 34 tackles, 10 solo and three quarterback sacks through four games.

Noah Sanders

Jeannette, Sr., HB/DB

The 5-8, 150-pound senior had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown against Charleroi last week. He has 32 catches for 426 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Alex Tatsch

Latrobe, So., OLB

The 6-2, 195-pound sophomore had 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery against Laurel Highlands last Friday. He has 49 tackles, six quarterback sacks, six tackles for losses, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries this season.

