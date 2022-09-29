Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 5
Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | 6:51 PM
Tommy Kalkstein
Penn-Trafford, Sr., QB/WR/LB
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown against Hempfield last Friday. He also has 13 catches for 137 yards. On defense, he has 20 tackles and an interception.
Kaleb Riggs
Greensburg Salem, Sr., T/DT
The 6-2, 250-pound versatile two-way tackle has started for three seasons for the Golden Lions. He has 34 tackles, 10 solo and three quarterback sacks through four games.
Noah Sanders
Jeannette, Sr., HB/DB
The 5-8, 150-pound senior had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown against Charleroi last week. He has 32 catches for 426 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Alex Tatsch
Latrobe, So., OLB
The 6-2, 195-pound sophomore had 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery against Laurel Highlands last Friday. He has 49 tackles, six quarterback sacks, six tackles for losses, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries this season.
