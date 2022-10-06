Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 6

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 7:18 PM

Zach Bewszka

Franklin Regional, Sr., RB

The senior scored two touchdowns as the Panthers rallied to defeat Plum, 31-28, last week. His 82-yard kickoff return for a score to start the second half began the rally. Bewszka has rushed for a team-high 527 yards and three touchdowns. He’s caught four passes.

Tyvaughn Kershaw

Monessen, Fr., RB

The freshman rushed for 212 yards on only 12 carries (17.6 yards per carry) and scored four touchdowns in helping the Greyhounds roll past West Greene, 62-25. He has rushed for 483 yards and nine touchdowns in three-and-half games.

Tyree Turner

Greensburg Central Catholic, Jr., QB

Running the RPO (run-pass option) offense, Turner completed 19 of 14 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Clairton. His touchdown pass of 59 yards to Amir Mack came on the first play of the game.

Tray Whetsel

Southmoreland, Sr., RB/LB

Whetsel is the main rusher for the Scotties. He has rushed for 236 yards on 62 carries and scored three touchdowns. He also has three catches for 9 yards and is one of the top tacklers on defense.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

