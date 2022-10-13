Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 7

By:

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | 5:12 PM

Submitted Hempfield's Gino Caesar Submitted Ligonier Valley's Haden Sierocky Submitted Yough's JJ Waller Submitted Derry's Blake Revoir is a member of the 2022 football team.

Gino Caesar

Hempfield, Sr., RB

He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Seneca Valley. He’s rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 166 yards.

Blake Revoir

Derry, So., QB

The sophomore has completed 29 of 81 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 296 yards and one score.

Haden Sierocky

Ligonier Valley, Sr., RB/LB

Sierocky rushed for 171 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Rams defeated Burrell. He’s rushed for 722 yards and scored nine touchdowns, caught 15 passes for 247 yards and three scores and picked off four passes. He’s scored 14 total touchdowns.

J.J. Waller

Yough, Sr., WR

The senior captain has rushed for 316 yards and two touchdowns. He also has caught seven passes for 67 yards and has been in on 54 tackles. He rushed for a touchdown against Serra Catholic.

