Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 8

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 | 5:00 PM

Submitted Mt. Pleasant’s Lane Golkosky is a member of the 2022 football team. Submitted Norwin’s Steve Rodgers is a member of the 2022 football team. Submitted Latrobe’s Kollin Stevens is a member of the 2022 football team. Submitted Belle Vernon’s Jake Gedekoh is a member of the 2022 football team. Previous Next

Jake Gedekoh

Belle Vernon, Jr., RB

Gedokoh rushed for two touchdowns in a win against Mt. Pleasant last week. He has rushed for 266 yards and has scored nine touchdowns this season. He has five touchdowns in the past two games and blocked a punt against Greensburg Salem.

Lane Golkosky

Mt. Pleasant, Sr., RB/DB

Golkosky has rushed for 452 yards and seven touchdowns this season for the Vikings. He had a four-touchdown performance against Greensburg Salem in Week 5 when he rushed for 118 yards.

Steve Rodgers

Norwin, Sr., WR/DB

Rodgers had a touchdown catch against North Allegheny last week. He has 12 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Knights. He also has 30 tackles.

Kollin Stevens

Latrobe, Sr., WR/S

Stevens is coming off a two-catch, 45-yard and one touchdown performance against Connellsville. He has 46 tackles this season for the Wildcats, who will welcome McKeesport to Memorial Stadium on Friday.

