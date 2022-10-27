Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 9

By:

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 5:48 PM

Submitted Southmoreland senior Bailey Kennedy Submitted Penn-Trafford senior Daniel Tarabrella Submitted Greensburg Salem senior Christian McChesney Submitted Jeannette junior Michael Mason Jeanette junior Michael Mason Previous Next

Bailey Kennedy

Southmoreland, Sr., OL/MLB

Kennedy is a team captain and has 47 tackles for the Scotties this season. He also had 5.5 quarterback sacks and is strong on the offensive line.

Michael Mason

Jeannette, Jr., RB/OLB

Mason has 25 solo tackles and 21 assists. He has forced two fumbles and had an interception against Leechburg. He has rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Christian McChesney

Greensburg Salem, Sr., OL/T

McChesney has been in on 39 tackles, 11 solo, for the Golden Lions. He’s also pressured the quarterback five times. He’s also a stalwart on the offensive line.

Daniel Tarabrella

Penn-Trafford, Sr., WR/LB

Tarabrella leads the Warriors with 36 catches for 555 yards and in tackles with 78. He has scored four touchdowns this season. He was the leading tackler during the 2021 season.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg Salem, Jeannette, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland