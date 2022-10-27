Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 9
By:
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 5:48 PM
Bailey Kennedy
Southmoreland, Sr., OL/MLB
Kennedy is a team captain and has 47 tackles for the Scotties this season. He also had 5.5 quarterback sacks and is strong on the offensive line.
Michael Mason
Jeannette, Jr., RB/OLB
Mason has 25 solo tackles and 21 assists. He has forced two fumbles and had an interception against Leechburg. He has rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.
Christian McChesney
Greensburg Salem, Sr., OL/T
McChesney has been in on 39 tackles, 11 solo, for the Golden Lions. He’s also pressured the quarterback five times. He’s also a stalwart on the offensive line.
Daniel Tarabrella
Penn-Trafford, Sr., WR/LB
Tarabrella leads the Warriors with 36 catches for 555 yards and in tackles with 78. He has scored four touchdowns this season. He was the leading tackler during the 2021 season.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Greensburg Salem, Jeannette, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland
More High School Football• Trib 10: Pair of big-time clashes in Week 9 sure to shake up power rankings
• A-K Valley football players to watch in 2022 Week 9
• In showdown with Greensburg Central Catholic, Leechburg looks for share of conference crown
• A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 9
• Birdie gives twisted history lesson, Week 9 A-K Valley football picks