Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week Zero

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 6:26 PM

Here are Westmoreland County’s high school football players to watch for Week Zero.

Jackson Hutter

Mt. Pleasant, Jr., RB/MLB

The junior is expected to be more of an offensive threat in 2022 after averaging 7.1 yards per carry as a sophomore. He scored one touchdown and had a catch for 17 yards. But it’s on defense where Hutter shines. He was one of the top tacklers on the team in 2021.

Jackson Pons

Norwin, Jr., WR

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior caught a team-high 33 passes for 457 yards and a touchdown last year. He should be one of the top wide receivers in the WPIAL again in 2022. He’s also a talented defensive back who made 31 tackles a year ago.

Billy Sugden

Ligonier Valley, Sr., DE

The 6-foot, 200-pound senior captain will be counted on to pressure the quarterback from the outside. He had 61 tackles, including 33 solo, in 2021. He also had eight sacks and blocked a punt.

Ahmad Ward

Derry, Jr., RB/OLB

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior running back has speed and power. Last season, he scored on a 21-yard run against Indiana and a 14-yard TD against Mt. Pleasant. Trojans coach Mike Arone said he was pleased with his effort in a scrimmage against GCC.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

