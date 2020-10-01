Westmoreland County football players to watch in Week 4

Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 3:47 PM

Franklin Regional's Luke Reppermund Greensburg Central Catholic's Danny Dlugos Monessen's Kiantae Robinson Belle Vernon's Devin Whitlock

Danny Dlugos

Greensburg Central Catholic, jr., RB

Dlugos averages more than 8 yards per carry for the Centurions. He has rushed for a team-high 201 yards and scored five touchdowns, including four rushing. He also leads the team in tackles with 30 (18 solo) and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Luke Reppermund

Franklin Regional, sr., TE

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior is a good blocker and a big target for quarterback Trevor Brncic. He’s caught six passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Kiantae Robinson

Monessen, jr., RB/LB

The junior is looking to become a leader for the Greyhounds. He’s one of the top tacklers on the squad and knows the team must become more disciplined to be successful.

Devin Whitlock

Belle Vernon, jr., QB

Whitlock drives opposing defenses crazy with his ability to make plays with his arm and legs. He’s rushed for 391 yards and four touchdowns. He’s completed 17 of 26 passes for 211 yards and three scores.

