Westmoreland County girls athlete of the week: Franklin Regional’s Caroline Tragesser

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 | 10:37 AM

Submitted by Caroline Tragesser Franklin Regional’s Caroline Tragesser is a senior on the 2021 girls golf team.

School: Franklin Regional

Sport: Golf

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Tragesser, a WPIAL finalist last season, edged freshman teammate Anna Qin in a scorecard playoff after they both shot a 41 in the fifth annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association Girls Golf Championship on Sept. 9 at Champion Lakes Golf Course.

Tragesser’s bogey on the eighth hole was better than Qin’s double. Tragesser led the 47-player field, making birdies on holes 4 and 5 to offset a pair of double bogeys. Franklin Regional captured the girls team title as they shot a 179, which was one shot better than Greensburg Central Catholic.

“It felt pretty good because I’m a senior, and it’s one step before WPIALs. Also, it felt good as a team to beat GCC because they are a really good team and they placed high int their state bracket,” Tragesser said.

What are your college plans for next year?

I’m going to play golf somewhere, but I haven’t made a decision on that yet. I have four or five schools in mind with some visits coming up. I’m hoping to go to a college in Ohio.

What have you been working on after being a WPIAL finalist last year?

Mainly my short game. That’s where I needed the most work. My long game is really good. I’ve been working on closing out those 50- to 100-yard shots.

How’s the sibling rivalry with your brother, Chuck?

He has helped me out. I wouldn’t say it’s a rivalry. I want to do as well as he did last year. He just motivates me to do my best.

What’s your earliest memory of playing golf?

The first house we lived in. I remember we were playing with plastic clubs. I remember Chuck broke a window once. We had three new windows because they were broken by golf balls.

What’s your favorite sport and why?

Golf. I can play by myself. It gives me peace. I like how you can compete with yourself and how it’s a lifetime sport. It’s not like a team sport. I’ve played basketball, softball, volleyball and swimming.

