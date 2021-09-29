Westmoreland County girls athlete of the week: GCC’s Meghan Zambruno

Wednesday, September 29, 2021 | 9:48 AM

Submitted by Meghan Zambruno Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno is a member of the 2021 girls golf team.

Meghan Zambruno

School: Greensburg Central Catholic

Sport: Golf

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Zambruno, a St. Francis (Pa.) recruit, defended her section championship, shooting a 4-over-par 75 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club to take medalist honors in the Section 1-2A girls golf qualifier Sept. 22. Zambruno’s twin sister, Ella, also qualified for WPIALs after shooting a round of 90, which was just under the target score of 91. The twins have qualified for the WPIAL championship all four years.

“I definitely knew I needed to qualify since I did it the past three years of high school. There is pressure when you have expectations. I hope I continue to do what I’m expected to do this year,” Zambruno said.

The WPIAL Class 2A tournament will be held Oct. 7, at Hannastown Golf Club.

What made you commit to St. Francis (Pa.)?

I’m going to study to be a physician assistant. That was an easy decision once I got into the program. I heard good things about that program and the women’s golf program. I’ve wanted to be a physician assistant for so long. I can’t wait to do that.

What’s your approach heading into the WPIAL championships?

It’s special since it’s my last year. I still have the same mindset to go out there and win. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. I’m going to try my best and give it one last run.

What’s it like to compete alongside your twin sister, Ella?

It’s been fun. We push each other. If one twin has a bad day, that twin is still happy for the other twin’s success.

Who would you say is the best athlete of all the Zambruno sisters?

We all work hard. It’s hard to follow Olivia, who went off to Penn State. I think we’re all happy where we’ve made it so far.

If you got the opportunity to sit down with anyone, who would it be?

Arnold Palmer. I grew up in the Mt. Pleasant area, which is close to Latrobe. We both grew up in the same area. He was a great golfer and came from a small town in Pennsylvania.

