Westmoreland County girls athlete of the week: Greensburg C.C.’s Rebecca Hess

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | 9:48 AM

Submitted by Damian Hess Greensburg Central Catholic’s Rebecca Hess is a member of the 2021 volleyball team.

School: Greensburg Central Catholic

Sport: Volleyball

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Hess, an outside hitter, led No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic (14-4) with 12 kills in a 3-1 loss to No. 1 Bishop Canevin (24-1) in the WPIAL Class A championship at UPMC Events Center on Nov. 6. Hess finished with 10 kills in the 3-2 win over No. 7 California in the semifinals at Norwin on Nov. 2. The Centurions will face Bishop Guilfoyle (22-2) in the opening round Tuesday.

“I think I tried my best. I tried as hard as I could to get GCC to win the championship,” Hess said. “As a team, we gave it our all. We fought through tough rotations.”

What are your college plans for next year?

I’ve talked to college coaches, but I haven’t decided just yet. The location would help me make the final decision. I would love to have them come see me play and also I could go visit them, as well.

What was it like to hit the winning kill in the 3-2 win over California in the semifinals?

It felt good. The team and I have come a long way. We didn’t want to lose that. Without them, I couldn’t have had that kill. It felt good to finish for my team.

How can you use this loss as motivation for the PIAA playoffs that start this week?

We want to continue and move forward. That loss has motivated us to push further into states, and we want to win states.

What’s been your most memorable moment throughout your high school career?

Being out there with my sister on the court. She’s our comedian. That’s the most memorable.

What’s your earliest memory of playing volleyball?

Third grade. I remember playing CYO with my friends.

