Westmoreland County girls athlete of the week: Latrobe’s Regan Reilly

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 12:45 PM

Courtesy of Regan Reilly Latrobe’s Regan Reilly is a member of the 2021 girls soccer team.

Regan Reilly

School: Latrobe

Sport: Soccer

Class: Sophomore

Claim to fame: Reilly scored three goals to lead Latrobe (13-0-1, 9-0-1) to a 6-0 win over Hempfield in Section 3-4A action Oct. 16. Reilly had a goal earlier in the week for the Wildcats in a 3-0 victory over Hempfield on Oct. 12. With the win, Latrobe clinched its first section title since 1992.

“Our team has done very well this season. It’s been such a honor. It has been very fun, and I’m excited to see how far we go,” Reilly said.

After qualifying for the WPIAL playoffs for the first time last season in a handful of years, what does it mean to lead the team to a section title this season?

It means so much. I know there are a lot of the good teams in the section. I know the team has put in so much work, and I know we deserve this.

What’s the team’s mindset heading into the playoffs?

We’re going to come out very strong and aggressive. We will not hold back. We want to go very far and show what Latrobe is made of.

What’s it like to have your two sisters on the team and each of you making an impact this year?

I love playing with my two sisters. They’ve made a huge impact in our midfield. I’m going to miss it a lot.

What’s your earliest memory of playing soccer?

I remember playing with Ella Bulava from the Latrobe soccer team as a kid. I remember loving the game at a such a young age and knowing this is what I wanted to play.

What’s one thing people might know about you?

My birthday is on Halloween. It was very fun when I was younger because I would get extra candy.

