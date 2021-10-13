Westmoreland County girls athlete of the week: Penn-Trafford’s Malia Kearns

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 10:09 AM

Submitted by Malia Kearns Penn-Trafford’s Malia Kearns is a member of the 2021 girls soccer team.

Malia Kearns

School: Penn-Trafford

Sport: Soccer

Class: Senior

Claim to fame: Kearns, a Robert Morris commit, recorded two goals and three assists to lead Penn-Trafford (5-7, 4-5) to a 7-1 win over Hempfield in Section 3-4A action Oct. 4. Three days later, Kearns had a goal and an assist for the Warriors in a 3-1 win over Allderdice in section play. Kearns has eight goals and nine assists this season.

“We are a really young team, so were trying to build from that. I’m one of the leaders to get the team ready for playoffs,” Kearns said.

What made you decide to commit to Robert Morris?

The coach is a very good coach. My close friends, Paloma Swankler and Emerson Johngarlo, are also going to Robert Morris. Their playing style fits mine with building through the middle and attacking.

How has your game progressed throughout your career?

My game has gotten a lot better. My vision is better than my freshman year. My touch and my shot are better as well.

What does the team need to do to close out strong in the regular season?

We have our last section game against Norwin. It’s going to be a tough game. We might be a younger team, but I think we we can go far if we play our best.

What does it mean to you finish your career with another WPIAL playoff berth?

It’s awesome. Since my freshman year, we’ve been able to make it to playoffs. I hope we go game-by-game and go deep into playoffs.

What’s your favorite Halloween candy?

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

