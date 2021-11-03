Westmoreland County girls athlete of the week: Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto

By:

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | 11:37 AM

Submitted by Olivia Cernuto Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto is a member of the 2021 soccer team.

Olivia Cernuto

School: Southmoreland

Sport: Soccer

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Cernuto, who has 24 goals this season, scored three times to lead No. 2 Southmoreland (14-1-2) to a 6-0 victory over No. 15 West Mifflin in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs Oct. 26. Cernuto scored the only goal for the Scotties in a 1-0 win over No. 7 Mt. Pleasant in the quarterfinals Oct. 20. Southmoreland faced No. 6 Avonworth (14-3-1) in the semifinals Tuesday night.

“Earlier in the week against West Mifflin, it was a good team win. Against Mt. Pleasant, we might not have had the best game, but we did what we needed to do to win. I’m happy with both performances,” Cernuto said.

What does it mean to make the semifinals for the first time in school history?

It’s really nice to reach our goal of the quarterfinals from last year and go one step further. To be the first team in school history to make it to the semifinals makes it even better.

What will the team need to do to win against Avonworth?

We need to regroup because we didn’t play our best game against Mt. Peasant. We need to play the way we know how to and put the ball in the back of the net.

What did you learn when you had to sit out with an injury earlier this year?

It was hard for me to sit out and watch the games. I’m proud of my team because they did their best, and they played hard. That’s all you can ask.

What’s your favorite sport?

I play basketball and run track, as well. I don’t have a favorite. Whatever is in season is my main focus.

What’s your favorite subject?

Math. It would take me a minute with quick math, but if you let me take a minute I’m pretty good at solving it.

Tags: Southmoreland