Westmoreland County girls soccer notes: Small Jeannette roster battles on

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 4:39 PM

Jeannette already had a small roster before a player had to quarantine due to covid exposure, cutting the girls soccer team roster to nine active players.

That meant Jeannette had to postpone Wednesday’s season opener at Ligonier Valley.

“We couldn’t play with that many, so we have to wait it out and get everyone back for Saturday,” Jeannette first-year coach William Bryant said. “We’ll work through it and be ready.”

The Jayhawks will now play their first game noon Saturday against Serra Catholic at McKee Stadium.

The team is looking for continuity after a tough 2020 season that saw them have to forfeit three games due to low numbers. They did not score a goal all season.

Young Vikings start fast

Mt. Pleasant showed some early offensive fireworks — and some freshmen talent — with wins over South Allegheny (6-0) and Penn Hills (4-1).

In the opener, three freshmen did all the scoring. Rylin Bugosh had a hat trick, Adi Belanger scored twice and Maddie Barrick had a goal.

Against Penn Hills, Bugosh scored twice, while junior Marissa Garn and Barrick had one score apiece.

Leps win two

Belle Vernon didn’t want to let down its fans who were back in full force to watch the season-opening Paul Sasko Tournament at James Weir Stadium.

The Leopards showed out, with a 4-3 win over Hempfield and a 3-0 shutout of Baldwin.

Ava Scalise scored the game-winner in the first game and Faith Reader had two goals.

