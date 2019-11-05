Westmoreland County high school athletes of the week: Franklin Regional’s Garrett Beaver, Norwin’s Katelyn Kauffman

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 | 6:48 PM

Garrett Beaver

School: Franklin Regional

Sport: Soccer

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Beaver scored the game-winning goal to lift No. 1 Franklin Regional (19-0-1) to a 2-1 win over No. 7 West Allegheny in the boys WPIAL Class AAA championship on Nov. 2 at Highmark Stadium.

“It was an amazing moment just because of the circumstances of the game, especially with the things I’ve been going through my family. It was great to do it for my friends, family and the team.”

What are your college plans for next year?

It’s still up in the air. I’m not sure if I’m playing soccer at the next level. I’m looking at Penn State and Duquesne for academics. I’m looking at John Carroll for soccer.

What does it mean to you to capture the WPIAL championship?

It means a lot to do it two years in a row.

What went through your mind when you were moved to midfield after Zach Lorenz left the game due to injury?

You don’t want a player in your starting lineup to go down. Coach knew what I needed to do to win the game. It’s something I knew I was capable of doing.

What’s the team’s mindset heading into the PIAA playoffs?

We just want to push ahead. We want to move the ball around by getting wide to get crosses in just like the last game.

When you graduate, what do you want to be remembered for and why?

I want to be remembered for my contributions to soccer team and the school.

Katelyn Kauffman

School: Norwin

Sport: Soccer

Year: Senior

Claim to fame: Kauffman, who has 20 goals this season, scored the lone goal with 29 minutes, 44 seconds to play in the second half to propel top-seeded Norwin (18-2) to a 1-0 victory over No. 5 Seneca Valley in a WPIAL Class AAAA girls soccer semifinal on Oct. 28 at North Allegheny. The Knights lost to North Allegheny, 2-0, in the WPIAL Class AAAA championship on Oct. 31.

“My semifinal game was pretty intense since the pressure was on everyone. I just felt like I had to find a way to put the ball in the back of the net. It’s been a fun season and it has been my favorite season so far. We’re trying to win states this year,” Kauffman said.

What made you decide to commit to Pitt?

I’ve liked Pitt since I was a young girl. I went to a soccer camp when I was 10. The coaches are really a big reason why I want to go there and the academics. It was the best fit for me. I don’t want to be four hours away from home.

What did the team learn from the loss to North Allegheny in the WPIAL championship?

We know that we have to come back harder and it’s going to take a lot from each of us to come back and win. We beat them earlier in the season. We need to work with what we have with the players on the bench.

What’s the team’s mindset heading into the PIAA playoffs?

After that loss, we’re more hungry to win. We want to win it all. It’s defeating losing WPIALs. It gives all of us motivation to play our hearts out and just win.

What has been favorite memory during your high school career?

My freshman year when we made it to states and we ended up winning. I love being in the locker room with all my friends.

What is your earliest memory of soccer?

Tiny Kickers. When I was younger, I would play forward. When I would score, I would have the score in the head. My number was 66 because they said I was the Mario Lemieux of soccer.

