Westmoreland County high school football players to watch for Week 11

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 | 12:01 AM

Dylan Schmidt

Penn-Trafford, Sr., C/DE

Schmidt (6-0, 245) is a two-way starter having an excellent season. He has eight sacks and three tackles for losses. He has been the Warriors’ starting center for three consecutive seasons.

Seth Loughner

Derry, Sr., G/LB

When Loughner (6-0, 240) was in middle school, he was the team’s starting quarterback. Now he is blocking for one of the top running backs in the state: Justin Huss. He also is a leading tackler on defense.

Hunter Ruokonen

Belle Vernon, Sr., WR/DB

Ruokonen (6-0, 170) is a two-way starter for the Leopards. He has 19 catches for 292 yards and seven touchdowns. He caught touchdown passes of 39 and 32 yards against New Castle last week.

Christian Jablonski

Ligonier Valley, Sr., T/DE

Jablonski (6-5, 250) is part of a defensive line an opposing coach likened to the Great Wall of China. He has 23 solo tackles, 10 assists and 13 tackles for losses. He has three sacks and two fumble recoveries. He is committed to Lehigh.

