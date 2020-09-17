Westmoreland County high school football players to watch for Week 2

By:

Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 5:43 PM

Submitted Mt. Pleasant senior Peter Billey Submitted by Dave Brozeski Norwin’s Dom Barca is back for the 2020 season. Submitted Jeannette’s Emilio Huerta Submitted by Steve Miller Hempfield’s Roman Pellis returns for the 2020 season. Previous Next

Dom Barca

Norwin, Jr., RB

Barca scored both touchdowns for Norwin in its loss to Hempfield. He opened the scoring with a 1-yard run in the first quarter, and then added a 46-yard jaunt in the third quarter. He finished with nine carries for 100 yards. Last year as a team, Norwin rushed for only about 500 yards for the season.

Peter Billey

Mt. Pleasant, Sr., RB/DE

Billey scored two touchdowns and rushed for 107 yards as Mt. Pleasant opened the season with a 21-14 victory against South Allegheny. Billy scored on runs of 41 and 16 yards. He’s a three-year starter. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior also plays defensive end for the Vikings.

Emilio Huerta

Jeannette, Sr., C/DT

Huerta moved to center from guard, where he earned honorable mention honors in the Eastern Conference. Jeannette coach Roy Hall said Huerta was a disruptive force against the larger Clairton offensive line. He also anchored an offensive line that gave freshman quarterback Brad Birch time to throw.

Roman Pellis

Hempfield, Sr., WR

Hempfield coach Rich Bowen says Pellis drives him crazy by trying to make one-hand catches at practice. But Friday at Norwin, Pellis showed his coach why he tries them. He caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Christian Zilli by beating double-coverage by making a superb one-hand grab. He finished with four catches for 83 yards to help the Spartans defeat the Knights, 28-14.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Hempfield, Jeannette, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin