Westmoreland County high school notebook: Another D1 offer for Penn-Trafford football

Thursday, September 3, 2020 | 4:49 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli goes through drills during workouts Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Warrior Stadium.

A fourth player on the Penn-Trafford football team has an opportunity to play Division I football.

Junior Cade Yacamelli, a wide receiver and defensive back, was offered a spot at Penn of the Ivy League.

An athletic 6-foot, 190-pounder, Yacamelli could see time as a ball carrier this season for the Warriors.

Teammates Ethan Carr, Mason Frye and Nate Frye also have D1 offers. Carr is committed to Villanova, while the Frye twins have matching offers from Butler and Valparaiso.

New opponent

When Kiski Area had to suspend its football program due to covid-19 exposure, Franklin Regional had to scramble to find a new scrimmage opponent for Saturday.

The Panthers will now host Canon-McMillan, which became a viable option after Peters Township shelved its program after multiple covid cases in the school. Peters was set to scrimmage Canon-McMillan.

Wood hired

Former Yough head football coach Scott Wood will be back on the sidelines this season. He was hired as an assistant at Greensburg Central Catholic.

Wood was not retained at Yough following last season, his fourth with the Cougars. He will coach lineman for the Centurions.

Wood recently had back surgery and is finally able to join the team.

