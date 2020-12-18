Westmoreland County high school notebook: Football standouts still mulling college offers

Friday, December 18, 2020 | 6:08 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Mason Frye (6) rushes the ball pursued by Franklin Regional’s Caden Smith (26) and Patrick McMillen (42) on Oct. 23.

While Ethan Carr of Penn-Trafford, James Sanders of Jeannette and Jack Dilts of Kiski Area were the only Division I football signees from Westmoreland County on Wednesday, a number of others from the area could sign in February when the NCAA regular signing period begins. It runs from Feb. 3 to April 1 for Division I recruits and Feb. 3 to Aug. 1 for Division II players.

Keep an eye on Norwin senior lineman Anthony Giansante, who had his scholarship from Western Kentucky pulled but is gaining momentum again with a recent offer from Missouri State.

Twins Mason and Nate Frye of Penn-Trafford have matching offers from Valparaiso and Butler, and teammate Brad Ford has preferred walk-on opportunities with Penn State, West Virginia and Akron to consider.

Yough standout C.J. Waldier has preferred walk-on offers from Robert Morris and Sacred Heart.

Waldier and Ford also have Division I offers.

Recruiting updates

Franklin Regional baseball standout Louie Kegerreis, a power-hitting shortstop/third baseman, has opted to take a gap year before beginning college baseball.

He said the move is because of the uncertainty with the covid-19 pandemic. A senior, Kegerreis now will be in the recruiting class of 2022.

• Hempfield senior lineman Sean Knight picked up an offer from Division II Fairmont State.

• Hannah Gnibus, a senior shortstop at Mt. Pleasant, committed to play softball at Pitt-Johnstown. She is expected to play a key role on a strong defense this spring in her final season with the Lady Vikings.

Tags: Franklin Regional, Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Yough