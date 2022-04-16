Westmoreland County high school notebook: Norwin receiver gets Division I attention

By:

Saturday, April 16, 2022 | 9:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin receiver Jackson Pons reaches for a tipped pass in front of Franklin Regional defenders during the 2021 WCCA 7-on-7 championship game.

Jackson Pons has two years of high school football left at Norwin, the same number of Division I football scholarship offers he has.

Pons, a sophomore wide receiver and defensive back who transferred back to Norwin from Central Catholic, was offered recently by Mississippi State, a FBS program that plays in the SEC.

Gardner-Webb offered him a year ago.

The latest offer took him aback.

“I was surprised for sure,” Pons said.

He has been busy playing on the 7-on-7 circuit but knows coaches pay attention to the route-running and receptions in shorts and T-shirts.

“I have been out competing at national camps and showcases the past two years, but I was just at a 24/7 showcase and was named a top performer, so things have picked up a lot since then,” he said. “I am really grateful all my hard work is starting to pay off.”

Pons (6-1, 180) led Norwin with 33 receptions for 457 yards and a touchdown last season.

Enick offered

Penn-Trafford lineman Joe Enick continues to draw Division I FCS attention. Enick (6-3, 290), a center and defensive lineman, received an offer from Youngstown State, giving the junior three offers. The others are from The Citadel and St. Francis (Pa.).

Recruiting

Norwin football player Nate Kadosh-Harris will continue his playing career at Grove City of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. Harris, a running back and linebacker, rushed for 316 yards and made 43 tackles, with six sacks, last season.

• Ligonier Valley football player Broderick Schreyer picked up an offer to play at Lebanon Valley College in Annville. A junior, Schreyer (5-10, 170) is a quarterback and defensive back.

• Norwin senior javelin thrower Aaron Schmook received a scholarship offer from Slippery Rock. Schmook owns the Norwin school record with a throw of 189 feet, 3 inches.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Ligonier Valley, Norwin, Penn-Trafford