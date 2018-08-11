Westmoreland County quarterbacks take reigns under center as training camp begins

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Saturday, August 11, 2018 | 6:33 PM

Jeannette’s Seth Howard is one of several new starters at quarterback.

When Rich Bowen left Serra Catholic as a Parade All-American quarterback in the early 1980’s, there was chatter that he could possibly be the successor to Dan Marino at Pitt.

No pressure there.

“He was a senior when I got there,” said Bowen, who coaches the Hempfield football team. “You’re not thinking about (the significance) as an 18-year-old.”

Things took a sharp turn and Bowen ended up leaving Pitt for Youngstown State where he became a tight end.

“There was never going to be another Marino anyway,” Bowen said. “But can you imagine having to go through recruiting (and preseason hype) back then like it is today? There was no Twitter. Recruiting, the offers, didn’t happen until you were a senior. Now, schools are pestering you when you’re in eighth or ninth grade. It’s totally different.”

Speaking of pressure and big shoes to fill, a number of local prep quarterbacks are looking to embrace greater roles this fall as they take over at quarterback full time.

Training camp opens Monday across the WPIAL and breaking in new or lightly seasoned quarterbacks will be high on the priority list of several local teams.

Hempfield is a prime example. Junior Blake Remaley returns after backing up strong-armed standout Justin Sliwoski last year. Remaley was handed the keys when Sliwoski, now a walk-on at Pitt, was injured against Canon-McMillan and ended up playing the better part of two-and-a-half games. It was an emergency trial-by-fire that he embraced.

“I remember my dad telling me last year during the Norwin game (last game of the season),” Remaley said. “It’s my time now. I have been looking forward to it ever since.”

At defending WPIAL and PIAA Class A champion Jeannette, rising senior Seth Howard, who played a number of games under center last season after star multi-purpose back Robert Kennedy moved to receiver, is set to be the Day 1 starter.

Howard, as much a balanced runner and passer as he is a poised game manager, knows the gravity that comes with being the quarterback at a WPIAL power, especially one as steeped in tradition as Jeannette.

“I just want to come in and play the best I can,” Howard said. “I am trying not to let the pressure bother me.”

Penn-Trafford, Derry, Latrobe, Greensburg Salem and Southmoreland are looking for brand-new starters under center. Penn-Trafford had a pair competing for the starting spot at the beginning of camp in junior Gabe Dunlap and sophomore Ethan Carr. Replacing dependable dual-threat QB Cam Laffoon – the last name has owned the position for five straight years with Cam’s brother, Brett, playing there for three years.

“Both have been getting first-team reps,” Warriors coach John Ruane said of Dunlap and Carr. “It’s a really high priority (going into camp). We have to have a leader who plays with urgency and poise. They are making each other better.”

Latrobe must replace do-it-all Jason Armstrong, a big, strong presence who not only could run and throw the football, but also was a run-plugger on defense and a very good punter.

Junior Branden Crosby and sophomore Landan Carns are vying to be the Wildcats’ starter.

“Any time you are replacing a talented athlete like Jason it is going to be a challenge because not only are you replacing a playmaker, but you are relplacing a leader in the locker room,” Latrobe coach Jason Marucco said. “However, we as coaches recognize that is part of our job to develop the next man up to lead our football team, and we feel our players are taking the necessary steps to do that.”

Norwin brings back junior Jack Salopek, who competed against Brock Dieter, a senior, for the starting job last year. Salopek is the main man now, a scholarship offer from Pitt in his back pocket.

Other schools are more certain at quarterback with starters coming back at Belle Vernon (Jake Hartman), Franklin Regional (Adam Rudzinski), Greensburg Central Catholic (Max Pisula), Mt. Pleasant (Lucas Pieszak) and Yough (Jake Sever).

Those players have been working since the end of last season to prepare for another chance to perform in a key leadership role.

Bowen said there used to be a time when players didn’t even pick up a football until other summer activities ended. Now, with seven-on-seven competitions and skill camps, there is hardly an offseason.

“You ask any of the old-timers who played, and I’m talking in the ’70’s and 80’s,” Bowen said. “They’ll tell you football didn’t start until the end of June. Now it’s a year-round thing.”

