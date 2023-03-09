Westmoreland County Scholar/Athlete candidates revealed

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 | 3:18 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Cody Rubrecht runs the ball against Hempfield on Aug. 26, 2022 at Offutt Field in Greensburg.

There is a new sponsoring judge for the annual Westmoreland County Scholar/Athlete banquet.

The presiding judge is Michael Stewart, who replaced John J. Driscoll, this year.

The committee, which includes Westmoreland County Athletics and others, met Tuesday to pick the top female and male winners. Only the athletic directors voted on the candidates.

After listening to their fellow athletic directors talk about their two candidates, two each from the 18 high schools, the ADs voted on the candidates.

Because of a tie, the group then voted on the 13 finalists — seven girls and six boys — to pick the top female and male winner. The finalists and winners will be announced at the banquet April 18.

This year’s group consisted of PIAA and WPIAL individual champions and individuals who were on championship teams. They also are excellent students, many being No. 1 in their class.

It was also announced the former Steeler Craig Wolfley will be the guest speaker, and Hempfield assistant track coach LaRoyal Wilson will be honored as the annual Michael and John Ferrante winner, which is given to an individual who helped to promote high school athletes.

This year’s banquet will be held at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Hempfield.

The sponsors are Excela Health, Drs. Geoff and Greg Bisignani and Ferrante’s Lakeview.

Here are the 2023 candidates:

Belle Vernon: Evan Pohlot (football and basketball) and Maren Elyssa Metikosh (softball)

Burrell: Ian Quinn (football, wrestling) and Kathryn Armstrong (softball)

Derry: Hunter Jurica (golf) and Isabella DePalma (softball)

Franklin Regional: Aiden Bunker (swimming) and Sierra Dawn Todero (track & field)

Greensburg Central Catholic: Sara Felder (soccer and track & field) and Carlo Denis (soccer and track & field)

Greensburg Salem: Cody Rubrecht (football, basketball and track & field) and Laurel Uhlinger (volleyball and track & field)

Hempfield: Elizabeth Tapper (track and field and volleyball) and Owen DeMatt (cross country, track & field and lacrosse)

Jeannette: Dean Farraj (golf and soccer) and Autumn LaVella (softball)

Kiski Area: Nathaniel Coleman (soccer and tennis) and Sydney Joyce (volleyball and basketball)

Latrobe: Lily Fenton (volleyball) and Corey Boerio (football and wrestling)

Ligonier Valley: Noah Lawson (soccer and baseball) and Ruby Wallace (volleyball and softball)

Monessen: Aaliyah Rice (soccer) and Dante DeFelices (basketball and baseball)

Mt. Pleasant: Tiffany Amber Zelmore (basketball, soccer and track & field) and Lane Patrick Golkosky (baseball, football and wrestling)

Norwin: Adam P. Bilinsky (basketball) and Madelynn Kessler (volleyball and softball)

Penn-Trafford: Kate Schall (volleyball and track & field) and Daniel Tarabrella (football and volleyball)

Southmoreland: Olivia Cernuto (soccer, basketball and track & field) and Tristan Ice (wrestling and soccer)

Valley: Leah Taliani (soccer, swimming and softball) and Elisabeth Ervin (tennis)

Yough: Laney Gerdich (basketball) and Aidan Werner (soccer, bowling and baseball)

