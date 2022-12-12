Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Derry’s Mara Lewis

Monday, December 12, 2022

Submitted Derry senior Mara Lewis

Derry’s girls basketball team plays in one of the toughest sections in the WPIAL, and the Lady Trojans are now without 23-point-per-game scorer Tiana Moracco, who graduated and moved on to Pitt-Greensburg.

While Moracco’s departure is a tough pill to swallow, senior power forward Mara Lewis is confident the team will be able to offset some of her production with balanced scoring.

“We’ve really been working on offenses that allow everyone to score,” Lewis said. “I’m proud of how far we’ve come, being this close as a team.”

There are a lot of new faces on the Derry roster coming into this season, with five newcomers on top of the five returners.

Lewis mentioned being able to get more offense from the low post and possibly creating more touches for her inside.

“A lot of our plays are centered on getting (the ball) into the low post,” Lewis said. “I think it will be pretty evenly spread through the guards as well.”

Derry has had the pleasure of having Gene Brisbane, a 43-year coaching veteran, leading the team. He’ll be heading into his fourth season with the Lady Trojans.

Lewis talked about her coach and what he brings to the table with his vast experience.

“It’s amazing. He’s such a great guy, and I love having Bris as our coach,” Lewis said. “I feel like he always has a story to tell. It’s just so amazing to hear.”

Lewis is also a very talented track and field athlete, as she has the seventh-best discus throw and the 11th-best shot put in school history.

Lewis has not decided on a school yet, but she would like to play intramural sports while studying psychology with a possible double major in economics.

Lewis took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with basketball?

When I was super young, I think in kindergarten, I used to always have to go to my older sister’s basketball games. One thing I noticed when I was there was that I would much rather be on the court playing than watching. My mom signed me up when I expressed my interest.

What do you hope to see out of the team and yourself this season?

I think just overall confidence in ourselves. I think that’s the biggest thing that we’re lacking, because Tiana left and we were so reliant on her. We felt like we weren’t the best. I think coming into our own right as players is something that I’m really looking to see. Even in myself, and last year whenever I got the ball, I would think that Tiana could help me.

What’s your biggest strength?

I feel like I’m a better defensive player. When it comes to being aggressive, I can hold my ground when needed.

Is there an area where you could improve?

I guess keeping my head in the game when things go awry or when things don’t go our way. When a play breaks down, I need to stay in the moment instead of sulking or dwelling on what I could’ve done better.

How well does Coach Brisbane keep up with trends?

I think he’s pretty adaptable. He’s always asking us the new things going around. He’s a forward-thinking guy.

How did you get into track and what goals do you have for the season?

I was never planning on doing track, but a really close friend of mine dragged me to the meeting because she wanted to run. I sat through it, and when I found out you can throw, I signed up, because I figured it would be fun. It’s been history since then. As for the throwing part, I’ve always been the strong person in my groups. I knew that would be the area that I would fit. One thing I would really love to accomplish for my senior season is breaking the school record for the discus throw, because I’m only 16 feet off from it. I’d also like to make it to states.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

One thing that a lot of people don’t know about me is that I really love embroidery and making shirts and sweatshirts for my friends and giving my work to them as presents. It’s honestly my go-to now.

