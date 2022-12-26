Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Jeannette’s Shane Mickens

Monday, December 26, 2022

Submitted Jeannette senior Shane Mickens

Two years ago, Jeannette’s boys basketball team made it all the way to the WPIAL semifinals. Last year, they made the playoffs yet again, but lost in the first round.

This season, the Jayhawks have their sights set on another long playoff run, and they’ve started off 5-1, with their only loss coming to a tough Norwin team at the tip-off tournament the Knights host.

Senior forward Shane Mickens shared his goals for the team this season.

“We just want to go out and play hard and work hard together,” Mickens said.

Mickens averaged 8.6 points per game as a junior last year, a season he’s hoping to build on this year.

He’s led his team in scoring in three out of its first six contests.

As far as the Jayhawks as a team go, they look primed to be less guard-oriented than years past, and that should lead to more inside scoring, according to Mickens.

“For sure,” Mickens said. “We’ll still have a guard presence, but the size should lead to more points in the paint.”

Another big plus for Jeannette is its balanced scoring. Outside of the opening matchup against Norwin, the Jayhawks have had two or more players score double-digit points in every game, including four in a tight 67-62 win over Serra Catholic.

Mickens thinks that trend will continue for the foreseeable future.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can put up points,” Mickens said.

It was really tough for the Class 2A Jayhawks to begin their schedule against a Class 6A opponent in Norwin, but Mickens accepted the challenge of playing those types of teams.

“It’s definitely a battle. They’re bigger schools,” Mickens said. “We just try our best to work and improve every day.”

Mickens also plays soccer in the fall for Jeannette.

Mickens has not decided on a college yet, but he wants to be a physical therapist assistant or a massage therapist.

With his senior season underway, Mickens took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with basketball?

I’ve been playing since I was 4 years old, and my dad got me into it.

What can you say about the season up to this point?

It was a little rough at first, but our chemistry is getting better and better every game.

What’s your biggest strength?

I think it’s passing. I like to pass to my teammates so they can score. I’m not a selfish player.

Is there an area where you could improve?

Definitely shooting and defending a little bit.

Why do you choose to play both soccer and basketball?

I play soccer in the offseason to train for basketball, and to get my stamina up, my spacing and other things like that.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I like all types of music and that I’m different from everybody.

