Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Mt. Pleasant’s Mark Gallagher

By:

Monday, May 16, 2022 | 1:27 PM

Courtesy of Mark Gallagher Mt. Pleasant’s Mark Gallagher

It can be said that opposites attract.

On the tennis court, that’s certainly true for Mt. Pleasant seniors Mark Gallagher and Ryan Borkowski.

Gallagher and Borkowski were among the top players in Section 1-2A this season, and they teamed up to finish third in the section doubles tournament and earn a berth in the WPIAL championships.

It was the fact that their games were different that made them so successful.

“He’s a lot better at the net. I’m more in the back, and it just ended up being a good doubles (team),” Gallagher said. “(Ryan) always hits the ball back. It doesn’t matter where it is.”

Overall, the Mt. Pleasant team was younger this year, with Gallagher leading the way.

The Vikings went 6-3 overall, falling in the first round of the WPIAL team tournament to Montour, 3-2.

“A lot of people stepped up, and I feel like it was pretty good success,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher is going to Cal (Pa.) and is majoring in psychology, while keeping tennis open as an option.

With his senior season behind him, Gallagher took time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with tennis?

My math teacher and tennis coach (Matt Gross), he was talking about it in class one day. He told me to come out and try it, and I ended up loving it.

How did the season go for you personally?

I felt like I did a lot better than what I was expecting. I wanted to make sections at least, and I was able to do that. I made WPIALs for doubles, so I was pretty proud of that.

What is your biggest strength?

I think my biggest strength in tennis would probably be my forehand. I can hit the ball pretty decently with my forehand.

Is there an area where you think you could improve?

I would say my backhand. I had a little trouble with it. I ended up getting a little better with it towards the end of the year, so I would say my backhand.

What is your favorite memory from your high school tennis career?

Definitely being able to make WPIALs with Ryan. That was pretty cool.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

My favorite food is salt and vinegar wings. The best place to get them is Buffalo Wild Wings.

