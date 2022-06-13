Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Norwin’s Aaron Schmook

Monday, June 13, 2022 | 11:41 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Norwin senior Aaron Schmook

Aaron Schmook ended his high school athletic career by earning a medal at the PIAA track and field championships.

He finished eighth in the javelin. He also played linebacker for the Knights, averaging 6.6 tackles.

Schmook recently announced he accepted a scholarship to Kent State.

While his season didn’t end with a gold medal, he did perform at a high level. His best throw was 198 feet, 3 inches when he won the Butler Invitational.

How do you rate your performance at the state meet?

I performed OK, not as good as I wanted, obviously. I got out there and had a couple decent throws. I was just happy to be there and happy to throw. I wanted that 180 or 190, but it wasn’t here Saturday.

When did you throw your personal best?

In the middle of the season at the Butler Invitational is when I threw my best. It felt effortless. I do think I’m better off on a grass runway because I’m used to it. I’ll get used to the track runway in college.

Why did you pick Kent State?

The overall great vibe I had there. The campus is beautiful. I love the coaching staff. That was good for me.

How big was it to get over the hurdle at Slippery Rock? It seemed to haunt you.

Slippery Rock is not my favorite place to throw. I saw that the past two years. Yes, it was good to get over that and qualify for states.

What does it mean to medal?

It means a lot. It wasn’t the place I want. I wanted to be at the top of the podium. It’s still nice to get the recognition of medaling and for all the accomplishments throughout the season.

How would you rate your high school career?

I’d say my consistency, I kept progressing through the years. I was a freshman throwing 128 feet to 70 feet further by my senior year. I’m happy to be here and happy to keep working on what I wanted.

Will we see a better Aaron Schmook in college?

Oh yes, you definitely will. You’ll see more than 200 feet this year and eventually 215 or 220, hopefully.

What is something people don’t know about you?

I hate losing. I’m very competitive. Everyone that knows me that I want to win.

Do you have any hobbies?

I like weight lifting. I love bench press and squat and everything in lifting. I like to hang out with my friends.

If your mom was to make a special dinner, what would it be?

She’d probably make me a steak or something, or maybe some ribs or chicken wings.

Do you do any rituals before you compete?

I usually do the same thing. I wear the same clothes, warm up the same way, nothing too much different.

Who is the biggest influence in your career?

Probably my mom and dad (John and Lynn), they are the biggest influencers. They haven’t missed a meet.

Did you play any other sport?

I played football, and I didn’t know what I wanted to play in college. I was a middle linebacker and H-back.

