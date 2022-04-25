Westmoreland County senior spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Alex Rugh

Monday, April 25, 2022 | 12:24 PM

Submitted Penn-Trafford senior Alex Rugh

Coming off a covid year, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Penn Trafford’s boys volleyball team last season.

That uncertainty faded fast, though, as the Warriors wound up finishing in third place in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs while making it to states as well.

The entire team performed well, but outside hitter Alex Rugh played above and beyond, securing himself a spot on the Section 3-3A all-section team.

“We had a really good group of seniors and then I was able to contribute,” Rugh said. “Last year went really great.”

This year, the team is ranked sixth in Class 3A, and Rugh has lofty goals for the team.

“I just want the team to get better throughout the year and make another good run in the playoffs,” Rugh said.

Rugh is picking up right where he left off last year, as he was named a Class 3A player of the week at the beginning of April.

As far as outside hitters go, Rugh is on the lower end of height, standing at 6-foot.

Rugh is going to Pitt and is undecided on his major.

With his senior season in full swing, Rugh took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with volleyball?

I started in eighth grade. One of my best friends, Patrick Schall, told me to come to an open gym and his dad (Jim Schall) is the coach. I loved it then, and I’ve been playing ever since.

How much pride do you take in the honor of being one of the players of the week?

It’s pretty cool. It’s more of a team thing, I give all the credit to my team and coaches. We all love each other a lot, so it’s pretty cool, but it’s really more of a team thing.

What is your biggest strength?

I would say my biggest strength is being able to read the block and figure out what to do from there. I’m pretty good at hitting the ball or tipping it over or something like that.

Is there an area where you think you could improve?

I really hope that I can get better with my serving as the season goes on.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of your height?

I think my jumping is definitely something that helps with my lack of size. The amount that I play in the offseason really helps with that too.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I’m really involved in Penn-Trafford’s Young Life. One of our assistant coaches, Pete Leonetti, runs it and it’s just been really cool every Wednesday night to go to his house. A couple teammates and other kids from around Penn-Trafford go and read the Bible for a little bit every night and talk about it. It’s been a really cool experience.

