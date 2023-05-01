Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Madison Setzenfand

Monday, May 1, 2023 | 11:45 AM

Submitted Penn-Trafford senior Madison Setzenfand

In some competitions, a third-place finish could be seen as disappointing.

When it’s third out of 73 competitors, that’s a different story.

That was the case for Penn-Trafford senior Madison Setzenfand, who competed in the discus April 15 at the TSTCA Outdoor Championships at West Mifflin.

Her third-place finish was the highest out of anyone in the WPIAL.

“I was pretty happy with my performance,” Setzenfand said. “My first three throws were consistent and felt smooth, and finals did not go as well with all three of those throws going out of sector.”

With the rest of the season in front of her, Setzenfand has no intention of letting up, especially with WPIALs looming.

She’s already looking to claim a school accolade, which she labeled as her biggest goal for the rest of the year.

“My biggest goal of this year is to beat the school discus record,” Setzenfand said. “I am within 18 inches of it, and if I stay healthy, I think I have a shot.”

Her biggest WPIAL competition is Hempfield’s Liz Tapper, who is regarded as one of the best in the country at the discus.

“It’s incredible to see her throw,” Setzenfand said. “Watching her throw is highly motivating and helps push me. I’ve been competing against her all of high school, and it’s unbelievable to see what a thrower she has become.”

Outside of sports, Setzenfand also values her work in charity and community service. She said the most meaningful work she’s done has come at the Jeannette Food Pantry and the All But Furgotten dog shelter in Irwin.

“The volunteers that help out at these places are the most kind-hearted people that inspire me to continue to work with the community,” Setzenfand said.

Setzenfand is planning on attending Chatham to major in environmental science.

This week, she took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with track?

I joined the track team in seventh grade to get in better shape for basketball. Since then, I’ve loved the sport and all the new people I get to meet.

What made you pick the discus as your event?

In middle school, I was trying different events. When I tried discus for the first time, it felt very natural, so I stuck with it since.

How is the discus different from shot put or javelin?

For me, the arm movements make the biggest difference. Throwing with torn cartilage in both shoulders is difficult. Discus has the least strain on them compared to shot put and javelin.

How did you get good at discus?

I like to lift weights, so that has definitely aided in my discus abilities. My teammate Matt Sarnowski and I take extra time to practice on weekends to push each other.

Can you go into further detail about your charitable endeavors?

I love being involved in things, especially in the community. I’ve gained over 600 hours of community service through all the activities I am involved in. I am a media literacy intern, where I plan community events for Penn-Trafford. I am also an intern in the high school’s nurse’s office and vice president for Nurse (Lisa) Popovich’s Community Action Program. I am the founder and president of the environmental club and co-president of the school’s Unified coalition club. I do all of these activities because it puts me with the right group of people who share the same interests as me.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I have a twin brother who is my biggest competitor.

