Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Owen Ott

By:

Monday, December 19, 2022 | 9:58 AM

Submitted Penn-Trafford senior Owen Ott

For most people, gaining 80 pounds might be seen as something negative. But for Penn-Trafford wrestler Owen Ott, it was quite the opposite.

It was a natural progression from a fledgling 132-pound freshman to a dominant 215-pound senior.

As a freshman, Ott went 6-18 at 132 pounds. The next year, Ott moved up to 145, where his record jumped to 21-12.

“A lot of it was technique and getting the strength that I needed,” Ott said.

In his senior season, Ott has a 7-0 record along with the 215-pound title at the Eastern Area Invitational.

Ott talked about the key to staying sharp early in the year.

“I’ve got to stay on top of keeping my energy levels up,” Ott said. “I’m also going to stay on top of technique and endurance.”

Of his seven wins to this point, five have been pins and two were forfeits. None of his matches has reached the third period.

“I’m a pretty big pinner,” Ott said. “I work a lot on top. That’s probably my strong point.”

Ott is narrowing down his list of college choices, but he would like to wrestle and study electrical engineering.

In the midst of his senior season, Ott took some time for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How did you get started with wrestling?

I first started when I was 5 years old. My dad and his brothers used to do it, and I started with my cousins as well. I saw what it was like when I was younger and stuck with it from then.

What’s your biggest strength?

Probably riding legs. I’m really good on top. There’s very few kids that get out whenever I’m on top.

Is there an area where you could improve?

Definitely on my feet, specifically on getting my takedowns. I’ve always been a little weak there since I was little.

What goals do you have for yourself this year?

Making it to states and then hopefully placing there. It’s been a goal since I was little to keep placing every year. Sadly that didn’t happen, but I’ve got to keep training more. This year, there’s a lot of names that I’m familiar with that I’m wrestling at 215. I just want to wrestle. That’s the main thing that it comes down to.

How do you approach the team aspect of an individual sport like wrestling?

At first, it feels like it’s sort of a one-person thing, where we have my teammates and I, and everyone’s trying to make weight. Really, you feel the team come together once we get on the bus. We start to get into the mindset that we’re there for each other, and we’re training together all the time. We’re essentially a family at this point. We’re working together for the same goal. Why wouldn’t we be a team? Since we’re on the mat, we’re always watching and cheering each other on. The mindset is to think about yourself but also your teammates.

What is one thing that people may not know about you?

I’m kind of a nerd. I sound dumb sometimes, or I say stuff that seems like I don’t have common sense or I don’t think right away. I take a lot of the harder classes that people don’t realize.

Tags: Penn-Trafford